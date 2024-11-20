An appeal from the ARF Bureau

The crisis in Lebanon, which began in October 2019, continues today in new and dangerous forms.

Since September 2024, the country has been in a state of war, facing continuous attacks.

From southern Lebanon to Beirut and its southern suburbs, Beqaa, Baalbek and many other areas have been subjected to intensive airstrikes. The death toll has reached around 3,000, with approximately 13,000 injured. Residential buildings have been razed to the ground, and plots of land have been completely burned. According to official figures, the number of internally displaced persons has exceeded 1,200,000. The displaced population has sought refuge in relatively safer areas throughout the country, including Bourj Hammoud, Anjar and other Armenian-populated neighborhoods. As of today, Armenian community members and neighborhoods have not suffered serious damage from the war.

The ARF Central Committee of Lebanon has been closely following the country’s political, military and social developments. The cooperation between the national authorities, Armenian parties, affiliated organizations and charitable institutions continues to help maintain the security of the community and find solutions to the challenges at hand.

However, the situation remains highly concerning, given the lack of immediate political solutions. In other words, we are facing an extremely serious situation.

It is imperative to strengthen security efforts.

It is imperative to keep our educational institutions open.

It is imperative to reach those in need, whose number will naturally increase over time.

Despite the active efforts of our organization through its clubs (agoumps), offices, structures and affiliated organizations (Armenian Relief Society-Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon (ARS-ARCL), Homenetmen and Hamazkayin), its capabilities are stretching thin, and it is facing a serious problem of survival.

The people are in dire social and economic straits. Employers and commercial establishments have closed or are at risk of closing. Unemployment has increased, prices of goods are extremely high, rents for apartments have increased, and living conditions have become strained due to the high number of internally displaced persons.

In view of this situation, it is necessary to remain standing. Together, we must contribute to the survival of our structures, without which the Armenians of Lebanon will become seriously endangered.

It is unnecessary to repeat the pan-Armenian importance of our Middle Eastern communities, particularly that of Lebanon. Therefore, in light of the dire situation, we should consider it our duty to lend a helping hand to the Lebanese Armenian community.

For this purpose, a fundraising drive has been launched in some of our regions and will begin in other regions as well. During this time of renewed crisis, we appeal to our people to bring their active participation in standing strong with, and for, the Lebanese Armenians.

ARF BUREAU

November 4, 2024