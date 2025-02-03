Our stand on Pashinyan’s visit to Washington DC

Nikol Pashinyan has made his choices.

He chose to betray Artsakh – joining with Aliyev in erasing even its sacred memory.

He chose to abandon Armenian hostages – blaming these patriots for their own imprisonment.

He chose to undermine democracy – jailing his critics and cracking down on dissent.

He chose to downplay the Armenian Genocide – aligning himself with Erdogan’s denial of this crime.

Now, he has chosen to come to Washington, our hometown, where he expects us to honor him, to act as his stage props, and to normalize his shameful surrender of Armenian lives and land, democracy and dignity.

Now, it’s our turn to make a choice.

To refuse to be used.

To stand up for actual Armenian values – our core national interests and aspirations.

To send a signal to the world that the Armenian nation stands united, that our loyalty belongs to Artsakh and Armenia, not to a party or politician.

We call upon you – as an act of conscience, a principled stand for our nation – to join with your fellow Washington area Armenians in refusing to participate in events honoring Pashinyan, choosing instead to use your time and energy to serve our nation. We understand this may not be an easy decision for some but do believe it is the right thing to do. A choice we all will look back upon with pride.

We are sharing our stand in the interest of transparency and welcome your feedback as a matter of open communication and mutual understanding.

ARF Sebouh Gomideh