The Second Annual Kerr Family Lecture held at UCLA

LOS ANGELES—The UCLA Promise Armenian Institute hosted its second annual Kerr Family Endowed Lecture, titled “‘The Very Limit of Our Endurance’: Rev. Hovhannes Eskijian and his network of resisters during the Armenian Genocide.”

This lecture was delivered by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian of Columbia University and the U.S. Library of Congress, with pre-recorded introductory remarks by Dr. Antranik Dakessian of Haigazian University, on the evening of Friday, October 18, 2024.

The Kerr Family Endowed Lectureship is designed to amplify the stories of heroes and heroines who dedicated themselves to saving and supporting victims and survivors of violence and mass atrocities in times of crisis.

Dr. Mouradian’s lecture explored the role of an Armenian evangelical pastor, Rev. Hovhannes Eskijian, and his associates in creating an underground network of humanitarians, missionaries and diplomats who were able to coordinate in resisting the destruction of the Armenian people during the Armenian Genocide and World War I. Dr. Dakessian’s introductory comments provided the historical context for the efforts of these dedicated individuals.

Focusing on the history of genocide and resistance in Ottoman Syria, Mouradian’s talk demonstrated that Armenians were not simply helpless victims of violence and receivers of Western humanitarianism but were, in many cases, active agents of resistance to the efforts at the extermination of the Armenians by the Ottoman (Turkish) Empire. Over time, an impressive and well-coordinated effort evolved, which was primarily conducted by Armenians to rescue fellow Armenians, despite the violent and systematic mechanisms of control and destruction.

Following Dr. Mouradian’s lecture, the grandchildren of Rev. Hovhannes Eskijian, Martin Eskijian and Pastor Nancy Eskijian, offered comments on their grandparents’ dedication to serving God through their selfless efforts to save as many lives as possible. Both noted that numerous survivors of the Genocide who escaped to the U.S. would tell their family members of Rev. Eskijian’s heroic efforts and those of his wife, Gulenia, in carrying out her late husband’s mission.

Maggie Mangassarian Goschin, the director of the Ararat Eskijian Museum, which was established by and named after the Eskijian family, offered remarks as well on the inspiring dedication of Rev. and Mrs. Eskijian. Goschin, who has been a dedicated partner of the UCLA Promise Armenian Institute since its inception, was honored by the Institute for her tireless work and commitment to Armenian Studies and the preservation of Armenian heritage and artifacts.

His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, also offered praise and gratitude to the Eskijians, to Goschin and to all those who, at the very limit of their endurance, “turn their lives into miracles.”

The event was attended by UCLA students, faculty and staff, members of the Eskijian family and members of the larger Southern California Armenian-American community.

This event was co-sponsored by the Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Haigazian University and the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies.

A recording of the lecture is now available for post-event viewing on the Promise Armenian Institute YouTube Channel.