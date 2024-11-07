The best country, the land of beaconing light

By Amalya Hakobyan and Seda Nikoyan

In the battlefield of life, you’re ahead of me

In the dim of night, you’re the light of love

Wherever you go, there’s a place in my heart

That belongs to you, dear home of mine

The best country, though you cannot be

As those things blur my eyesight

You have to fight in defiance of life

And threats to being have to fall apart

Each and every day running through my veins

Each and every day drinking out time

Yet hopes never fade, hopes never die

I hope that the day will come

When my mother’s voice will be heard

She will sing the songs of peace

And you will be in your noble gown

In every street and every town

Will be heard again, “Armenia’s alive”

Future Armenia, you’re the best country

Embroidered with torrents of great clemency

Rigid in your struggle with enemy chains

Drawing blazing spears in audacity

Future Armenia, you’re the the tree of life

A country that boulders try to crucify

We are the bearers of light

Dwelling in love and never witchcraft

Future Armenia, clasp both of your hands

Never let me go, never go astray

Unveil the bosom of solemn splendor

You’re the vault of exquisite culture

The best Armenia, aspire up high

As the midnight sky will bow

And pour vaults of wisdom into your mind

Crafting and casting a zenith of a new kind

The best Armenia, unite in your sight

Augment vital warmth with a thrill of heart

Elbow your way out of deathbed

And then you will hear the best praise

The best Armenia, with diaspora all over the world

May all Armenians embrace their roots

May they all stay here where infinity fruits

The best Armenia, holding on so tight

Hitherto alive you will hence unite

All the people gone will return for good

And you will see the offspring of your brood

Poem by Seda Nikoyan

Armenia is a land of promise, a beacon of light, standing tall and proud, strong and steadfast. She is paid tribute in unbidden grace. Armenia is not the pivot of the world, but the pivot of each Armenian’s heart. Expressing the fondness and the bond we have with Armenia is impossible. It is not just a plot of land; it is a weeping sore, whose whimper nobody has ever heard, but Armenia is pulsing stronger day by day. Armenia has been commended by many native and overseas poets. Writings about Armenia are great in number, but in each one may notice the eyes of a valiant warrior, who continues his struggle for the right to life, giving his soul to the motherland. Armenia prays for her precious offspring like a mother and sobs like a child when one tries to leave her. Looking in her eyes, I feel that the only way to harmony is to imprint that outlook on my mind. Traveling through Armenia, I feel the strong bond between my blood and the cement of the buildings. They retain the awe-inspiring speeches of Armenian generals and the footsteps of people dancing in their halls. My renewed and fearless homeland, aspiring to appreciate and to be appreciated, to always win but never be won.

Reflection by Amalya Hakobyan

