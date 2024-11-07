The best country, the land of beaconing light

By Amalya Hakobyan and Seda Nikoyan
In the battlefield of life, you’re ahead of me
In the dim of night, you’re the light of love
Wherever you go, there’s a place in my heart
That belongs to you, dear home of mine
The best country, though you cannot be
As those things blur my eyesight
You have to fight in defiance of life
And threats to being have to fall apart
Each and every day running through my veins
Each and every day drinking out time
Yet hopes never fade, hopes never die
I hope that the day will come
When my mother’s voice will be heard
She will sing the songs of peace
And you will be in your noble gown
In every street and every town
Will be heard again, “Armenia’s alive”
Future Armenia, you’re the best country
Embroidered with torrents of great clemency
Rigid in your struggle with enemy chains
Drawing blazing spears in audacity
Future Armenia, you’re the the tree of life
A country that boulders try to crucify
We are the bearers of light
Dwelling in love and never witchcraft
Future Armenia, clasp both of your hands
Never let me go, never go astray
Unveil the bosom of solemn splendor
You’re the vault of exquisite culture
The best Armenia, aspire up high
As the midnight sky will bow
And pour vaults of wisdom into your mind
Crafting and casting a zenith of a new kind
The best Armenia, unite in your sight
Augment vital warmth with a thrill of heart
Elbow your way out of deathbed
And then you will hear the best praise
The best Armenia, with diaspora all over the world
May all Armenians embrace their roots
May they all stay here where infinity fruits
The best Armenia, holding on so tight
Hitherto alive you will hence unite
All the people gone will return for good
And you will see the offspring of your brood
Poem by Seda Nikoyan
Armenia is a land of promise, a beacon of light, standing tall and proud, strong and steadfast. She is paid tribute in unbidden grace. Armenia is not the pivot of the world, but the pivot of each Armenian’s heart. Expressing the fondness and the bond we have with Armenia is impossible. It is not just a plot of land; it is a weeping sore, whose whimper nobody has ever heard, but Armenia is pulsing stronger day by day. Armenia has been commended by many native and overseas poets. Writings about Armenia are great in number, but in each one may notice the eyes of a valiant warrior, who continues his struggle for the right to life, giving his soul to the motherland. Armenia prays for her precious offspring like a mother and sobs like a child when one tries to leave her. Looking in her eyes, I feel that the only way to harmony is to imprint that outlook on my mind. Traveling through Armenia, I feel the strong bond between my blood and the cement of the buildings. They retain the awe-inspiring speeches of Armenian generals and the footsteps of people dancing in their halls. My renewed and fearless homeland, aspiring to appreciate and to be appreciated, to always win but never be won.
Reflection by Amalya Hakobyan
