Turkish FM says normalization with Armenia tied to treaty with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN—A recent statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has added a new dimension to ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Fidan announced on November 6 that Turkey’s relations with Armenia would only improve after the signing of a treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, marking a shift from their previous commitment to continue talks without preconditions. Fidan said that Turkey views the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict as key to stability in the South Caucasus, and Armenia-Turkey normalization is tied to the successful conclusion of the peace talks.
In response to Fidan’s comments, Kristine Vardanyan, an MP from the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly, criticized the ongoing negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. She stated that there is no genuine peace process; rather, Armenia is being forced to make unilateral concessions to meet the demands of Azerbaijan and Turkey.
Vardanyan said that the term “peace” in the context of the proposed treaty is misleading. “It is being used to deceive the Armenian public and to improve Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s international image. What, if anything, is Azerbaijan offering in return for these concessions? The negotiations seem to prioritize Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s interests over Armenia’s national concerns,” she said.
Recent polling data reflects public opinion on Armenia’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Azerbaijan. According to a survey conducted by Gallup International Association in Armenia, most Armenians do not believe a treaty with Azerbaijan will be finalized by the end of the year. In response to the question of whether a treaty will be signed in 2024, 23.4% of respondents said “rather no” and 41.2% “definitely no.” Just 17.5% said “rather yes” and 8.3% “definitely yes.”
The survey also assessed Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s approval rating, which dropped to 34.5% in October, compared to 35.1% in July. That is still higher than his approval rating in May of 27.8%, according to the survey. Meanwhile, 57.6% of respondents expressed negative views about his leadership in October.
Despite criticism from opposition voices, the Armenian government continues to lead negotiations with Azerbaijan. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan confirmed on November 5 that Armenia had received Azerbaijan’s response to its latest proposals, which marks the 11th revision of the draft document. While discussions focus on border delimitation, security guarantees and the return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Baku, no final agreement has been reached.
While progress on the peace talks has been slow, the recent meetings between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials have focused on border delimitation. On November 1, the tenth meeting of the Joint Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place at the shared border. The meeting was co-chaired by Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, and his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustafayev.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged updates on internal procedures to finalize the Regulation on the Joint Activities of the Commissions, signed on August 30, 2024. The document, which was ratified by the Armenian parliament and signed by the Armenian president in late October, officially entered into force on November 1, 2024.
The discussions also focused on the sequence of sections of the border where the delimitation process will continue. Both sides reviewed draft guidelines for carrying out the delimitation work and agreed to set a date and location for the next meeting.
Following the meeting of the commissions, deputy prime ministers Grigoryan and Mustafayev held a separate discussion on issues related to transport communications between the two countries.
In the midst of these diplomatic efforts, tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to simmer, as evidenced by a recent incident in Brussels. The Embassy of Armenia in Brussels has filed an official complaint with other diplomatic missions after an alleged death threat was made by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belgium Vagif Sadigov against Armenian Ambassador Tigran Balayan. According to Politico.eu, the confrontation occurred during a reception at the Tangla Hotel organized by the Turkish Embassy to mark Turkey’s national day.
Sadigov denied the incident, stating that such allegations were “becoming ridiculous.” The Armenian Embassy has not provided further details but has officially protested the alleged threat with relevant diplomatic channels. The incident is a significant development in the already tense relations between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, which have been strained since the 2020 war in Artsakh. This marked the first time the Armenian Embassy has been invited to an Ankara-sponsored event since 2020, according to Politico.eu.
While peace talks continue, such incidents highlight the volatile nature of the negotiations and the challenges facing Armenia as it seeks to balance its diplomatic engagements with Azerbaijan and Turkey while managing domestic pressures.
Turkey showed its TRUE and cunning face one again. This is reminiscent of the 2009 so-called football diplomacy and reconciliation process initiated between Turkey and Armenia and bilateral protocols signing ceremony in Zurich where the two sides, led by foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey Edward Nalbandyan and Ahmet Davutoglu respectively, agreed on normalization of relations without preconditions and committed to it in the presence of US secretary of State Hilary Clinton, Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov, EU representative as well as the French foreign minister and in front of the whole world but soon after, under pressure by way of blackmail and bribery from Azerbaijan, they went against their words and commitment, failed and refused to ratify the protocols they had committed to, and put preconditions on Armenia on behalf of their Azerbaijani criminal collaborators. They sold their honor to Azerbaijan in return for cheap Caspian oil and multi-billion dollar lucrative treaties to act as the energy hub for transportation of Caspian oil & gas to Europe.
When are our Armenian leaders, not to mention the current inexperienced losers in office, going to learn that these Turkish and pseudo-Turkish hyenas cannot be trusted and their words mean nothing. What else do our cunning enemies have to do to convince our leaders that they have no intention of normalization of relations on equal grounds and without concessions from Armenia, despite all the atrocities and theft they had already committed against the Armenians, that these wolves in sheep’s clothing are never to be trusted? I mean how can you trust to make peace with one genocidal unrepentant enemy, that is terrorist Turkey, that nearly wiped out your nation to seize your homeland for good where you had lived for thousands of years and had established your ancient kingdoms, and another criminal pseudo-Turkish dictatorial MAFIA state, that is 106-year old criminal Azerbaijan, that practically portrays indigenous Armenians as aliens who out of nowhere showed up and landed in their backyards from Planet Mars, an artificial state itself invented on other parts of Armenian homeland seized and misappropriated by a third dictatorial and totalitarian state and empire, that is the Soviet Union, and believe you are on the path to peace and prosperity in the region? To believe in all nonsense you have to be a psychopath devoid of any emotions, a self-loathing beggar, or an unpatriotic traitor to your nation.
Turks cannot be trusted and Turk lovers are traitors.
Is it a coincidence that this shift occurred the day after Donald Trump was elected President of the United States? Expect Azerbaijan to slow-walk peace negotiations by adding condition after condition. Both countries know that, if Azerbaijan were to invade Armenia on January 23 (the day after Trump’s inauguration), he would just shrug and go on with his golf game.
With Trump’s victory in the election I fully expect Azerbaijan to invade Armenia in the very near future. Foreseeing this outcome is the reason I visited my family’s ancestral homeland – probably for the last time – in October. I had a wonderful time and was impressed with the progress our fellow Armenians have made since I last visited the country 17 years ago.
@Martin Zartarian
The Turks will face a very serious defeat if they attack.
Armenia is protected by a Russian base.
The Turks won’t dare.
It makes more sense to trust a black Scorpion in your pocket than to Turks. Tell’m to go to hell.