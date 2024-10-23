Armenia’s National Assembly ratifies border delimitation bill

YEREVAN—The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia has ratified a bill concerning the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan. The legislation passed on October 23, 2024, with 67 votes in favor and no dissenting votes. Notably, this vote was conducted solely by members of the ruling Civil Contract faction, as opposition parties chose to abstain from the process.

Despite strong opposition, Armenia’s Constitutional Court confirmed on September 26 that the obligations outlined in the regulations of the border delimitation process align with the Constitution. The deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed the regulations on August 30, and the government approved the draft law on September 5.

The “Armenia” faction previously announced its decision not to participate in discussions on the border delimitation process. The faction expressed concerns about the Constitutional Court’s ruling, suggesting it too closely reflects Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s views and raising suspicions of executive influence over the judiciary. It noted that the process lacks clear mechanisms for resolving disputes.

The “Armenia” faction has argued that the Court’s decision casts doubt on its independence and ignores national security risks. It insists that any delimitation should be explicitly defined in Armenian law, and changes to the border should be subject to a referendum. The faction condemned the ongoing internal procedures for ratifying the agreement as unconstitutional and contrary to Armenia’s national interests.

The ratification follows a decision by the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee on the draft law, which addresses regulations for the joint operation of the state commissions on Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation and security. Five members supported the proposal, while three opposed it, allowing the agenda to be discussed in today’s session of the National Assembly.

In a statement issued on October 21, the “Srpazan Baykar” movement, formerly known as “Tavush for the Homeland,” addressed the proposed regulation. It highlighted several key concerns regarding the regulation’s legitimacy, noting that the prime minister has signed several agreements without undergoing the domestic ratification process required for this proposal. This raises questions about the validity of introducing such a regulation amid ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan, the statement argued.

The movement added that the absence of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, along with threats of force from Azerbaijan, cast doubt on the legitimacy of this process. It argued that the regulation lacks legal clarity, which it attributed to Azerbaijan’s apparent disinterest in pursuing measures based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. The movement emerged in response to the border demarcation process in the Tavush province, which it said amounted to unilateral land concessions and the illegal withdrawal of Armenian troops rather than a genuine negotiation process.

The statement concluded that the proposed regulation contradicts Armenia’s national interests and should not be ratified, asserting that any individual voting in favor would share responsibility in state betrayal.

Parallel to these internal discussions, U.S. President Joe Biden has actively engaged Armenia and Azerbaijan in an effort to expedite negotiations. In a letter addressed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 21, Pres. Biden emphasized the need to finalize a peace agreement with Armenia by the end of 2024. The letter, delivered by Michael Carpenter, the U.S. Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council, urged both sides to embrace creativity and compromise. Pres. Biden highlighted the opportunity presented by the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku to demonstrate commitment to peace on a global stage.

On the Armenian side, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Carpenter shortly after the letter was delivered to Pres. Aliyev. During their discussions, they explored the Armenia-U.S. bilateral agenda, emphasizing their strategic partnership and prospects for future cooperation. Mirzoyan conveyed Armenia’s interest in enhancing ties with the U.S. based on shared values and reiterated the necessity of concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan to ensure regional stability.

President Biden also wrote a letter to PM Pashinyan expressing support for a durable peace agreement that safeguards Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pres. Biden affirmed that the U.S. stands ready to facilitate a treaty, encouraging PM Pashinyan to demonstrate political courage and a commitment to peace.

“As mentioned during last month’s U.N. General Assembly in New York, now is the time to reaffirm our commitment to the United Nations Charter and the fundamental principles of peace,” Pres. Biden concluded. “A brighter future is within reach, and I look forward to working with you to ensure it is realized.”

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan continues to reject Armenia’s proposal to sign a peace treaty within the year, which it says is unrealistic due to unresolved key articles. Elchin Amirbekov, the Azerbaijani president’s special representative, expressed skepticism about Armenia’s readiness for a quick agreement, emphasizing that crucial provisions still need reconciliation, namely a reference in the preamble of Armenia’s Constitution to the unification of Armenia and Artsakh.

Amirbekov argued that growing support from the West has diminished Armenia’s interest in constructive negotiations with Azerbaijan. He warned that if Armenia’s Constitution remains unchanged, a peace agreement could be revoked by future leaders opposed to cooperation with Azerbaijan. While reaffirming Azerbaijan’s commitment to the “Zangezur Corridor,” he clarified that discussions on this matter should not derail negotiations.

Finally, during a press conference following the “3+3” format meeting last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that the primary threat to security in the South Caucasus arises from non-regional players attempting to impose their own agendas, likely in reference to the West. He asserted that these external actors are not focused on resolving regional issues but rather aim to introduce NATO-centric frameworks that could create divisions between neighboring states.

Lavrov acknowledged the ongoing challenges between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reiterating the importance of dialogue. Russia, Turkey and Iran have proposed that Armenia and Azerbaijan utilize the “3+3” platform to finalize a peace agreement. Lavrov referred to the groundwork laid through trilateral agreements between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, which address the unblocking of communication routes as well as delimitation and demarcation issues.

Lavrov also argued in favor of improving Armenian-Turkish relations. He said that Russia and Iran have played an active role in initiating this process. However, he indicated that no further meetings are currently scheduled, as Armenian representatives have decided to take a pause to direct engagements with Turkey.