2024 SERVICE Armenia leaves strong impressions

By Alina Kouzouian

This summer, I had the honor of co-coordinating Paros’ SERVICE Armenia group, leading and working alongside 19 young adults ages 17-23. SERVICE is a three-week service trip that takes participants all around their Armenian homeland, touring, serving and of course, having fun along the way! While the crux of the trip is to give back to our homeland and our people, especially given the turmoil of recent years, the cultural exposure and experiences remain at the forefront. Having been to Armenia several times prior to my SERVICE trip, I felt that this summer provided me with a new viewpoint on my roots and values as an Armenian, and getting to experience that while making worthwhile memories with new friends is something I will never forget.

There are countless angles from which I could approach my experience with SERVICE. I could take you down memory lane and recount comical moments, like when participants felt the heat of the lavash oven for the first time, or the ‘which Armenian dialect is superior’ fight we had at the start of week two. Or, I could share a bit about the bonds built between new friends, like when my roommates and I problem-solved to clean up the flood from our washing machine (the instructions were written in Russian, and we put it on the wrong setting — oops!), or when we left a bag of ice cream cones in the sun during a work day and came back to a vanilla puddle. I could also take you down the emotional journey that took place when we visited the dilapidated housing facilities that Gyumri earthquake survivors have lived in for decades. Regardless of which path we venture down, our group shared moments of joy, sadness, inspiration and hope every day.

The desire of our participants to take initiative to support vulnerable communities in Armenia and put others before themselves was inspiring. Our mission was to provide aid to displaced families and communities in need of both material and emotional support. Our service days spanned from a fulfilling day at Victory (amusement) Park, with people from the Kharpert Home for Special Children, to assembling hundreds of non-perishable food packs to sustain an underprivileged family for one month. Throughout this journey, I witnessed the profound impact that a small but dedicated group of individuals can have on the lives of those facing overwhelming challenges.

From the very beginning, our group was united by a common goal: to provide meaningful assistance to families who were now striving to build, or in the case of Artsakh families, rebuild their lives in a new environment. Our collective efforts included distributing essential supplies, helping to improve living conditions and creating a sense of community for the refugees through our presence and interactions.

One of the most memorable aspects of SERVICE Armenia was the opportunity to connect personally with the displaced and overlooked families we were serving. While language barriers and cultural differences could have been obstacles, what truly mattered was the shared Armenianness and sense of community we experienced. Families in Gyumri welcomed dozens of American strangers into their humble domik homes and still offered us sweets, soorj or whatever they had available. The hospitality and gratitude of our Armenian brothers and sisters was refreshing, and the smiles and warmth we received in return for our actions were beyond words.

Each family’s story was a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit. These families had faced unimaginable hardship, from fleeing their homes in the case of Artsakh refugees to living in domiks and dilapidated housing since the earthquake — yet they remained hopeful and determined to build a new life. Our role was to provide more than just material support; we offered a sense of solidarity, showing them that they were not alone in their journey and Armenians are not forgotten.

Being a SERVICE coordinator taught me invaluable lessons about compassion, teamwork and the importance of giving back. SERVICE Armenia is more than just a group providing aid; it is a movement that empowers both the people we serve and those who take part in it. Leading this team required patience, communication and a deep understanding of the needs of both the volunteers and the families we worked to help.

Through each project, from distributing food packages to helping renovate new housing ventures, I learned the power of small actions to make a lasting difference. Watching my team come together to solve problems, support each other and create positive change reaffirmed my belief in the importance of community service.

As I reflect on my time with SERVICE Armenia, I feel an immense sense of gratitude for the opportunity to lead such a compassionate group. The experience deepened my connection to Armenia and its people, especially those facing adversity. The refugee families we supported reminded me that even in the darkest of times, hope and resilience prevail.

The bonds formed during this time, both within our team and with the families we served, will stay with me forever. As a group leader, I am proud of what we accomplished, but even more so of the lasting impact SERVICE Armenia continues to have. This experience has inspired me to continue working in service, knowing that even the smallest efforts can bring light to those in need.

Next summer’s SERVICE Armenia trip is scheduled from June 25 to July 16, 2025 and is open to participants ages 17 to 23. Applications can be found at www.parosfoundation.org.

Alina Kouzouian is an Armenian American from Boston, Massachusetts who co-coordinated SERVICE Armenia 2024 this summer.