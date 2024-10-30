AYF Camp Haiastan is an Apelian family affair

Over the past 75 years financial investments in AYF Camp Haiastan by way of donations have played a critical part in funding renovations and keeping the camp up-to-date and safe for our community. The generosity of those who have found meaning in Camp Haiastan and its mission is the driving force behind the evolution and modernization of its facilities. Such is the case with the camp’s Health Center, which saw significant updates in the 2024 offseason thanks to a generous donation from the Apelian family of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Dan Apelian, originally from New Jersey, first attended second session at Camp Haiastan when he was 12 years old. He loved it so much that he tried to stay for third session, but it was sold out, so he returned for fourth session. Needless to say, he was hooked! From that first year, he created strong bonds with counselors and fellow campers and is still in touch with many of them today. It was that first year at camp when he also met his future wife, Nicole Arvanigian of Worcester, MA.

Noticing some of the recent renovations around camp over the last few years, Dan realized that the infirmary was in need of some updates. Dan and a large number of his family members are in the medical field. In fact, his mother, Digin Marie, is a long-serving Camp Haiastan nurse. As mentioned in our recent article about facilities upgrades, the Health Center, which is a two-story structure originally built in the late 1970s, was refurbished for this summer. This included an overhaul of the HVAC system, a complete renewal of the bathrooms, exterior and interior painting, siding repairs and upgraded storage cabinets.

“We are grateful to Dan and Nicole Apelian for their generous donation to Camp Haiastan. Dan and Nicole are a couple who met at camp, whose daughter is now a camper, and they are giving back to the place that gave so much to them. We value their support and are truly thankful. Camp is made possible with the dedication of our community and our supporters,” said Sarine Adishian, chair of the Camp Haiastan Board of Directors.

This is not the first time the Apelian family has donated to Camp Haiastan, and it is only one piece of their giving portfolio. The family also generously donates to various organizations that are important to different aspects of their life, such as scholarships for the Armenian Pharmacy Association, higher education needs and facilities for inner city schools. The donations to Camp Haiastan, however, have always held the most meaning.

“As I reflect on my family’s philanthropic work, I believe our donations to Camp have been our most meaningful. Camp has had a significant impact and positive influence on my life. It’s paved the way for lifelong friendships and has created an environment and culture of bright, like-minded people,” said Dan.

In addition to their philanthropic efforts for Camp Haiastan, Dan and Nicole stay involved through their daughter, who started her Camp Haiastan journey at five years old beginning at Day Camp. This summer will be Samara’s ninth summer as a camper, and she already plans to return as a staff member.

“As our daughter’s camper years are coming to an end, we want to pay it forward so all of our fellow and future campers can continue to enjoy and make memories like our family has,” Apelian added. “I firmly believe it’s important for all of us to give back to our community in whatever way we can — whether it’s through donating our time, working on staff, raising awareness or financially supporting our community.”

To learn more about Camp Haiastan’s planned projects and how you can help, please contact Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian at execdirector@camphaiastan.org.