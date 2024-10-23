Celebrate Family History Month through the holidays

October is officially recognized as Family History Month, a time dedicated to honoring our ancestors and preserving their stories. The U.S. Congress passed this designation just weeks after the traumatic events of 9/11, underscoring the importance of connecting with our roots during challenging times. The United States Senate, in its resolution, highlighted this sentiment: “As individuals learn about their ancestors who worked so hard and sacrificed so much, their commitment to honor their ancestors’ memory by doing good is increased.”

Family stories connect the past, present and future. They include tales of shared experiences, memories held in artifacts, recipes passed down through generations, and the values and dreams that shaped our families. Over the past few years, I’ve lived this truth while researching and writing a historical fiction novel based on my family’s survival of the Armenian Genocide and their journey as immigrants to the United States. Yet, during my book tour, I wasn’t prepared for the raw emotion my story would stir in audiences. Regardless of where I spoke, certain responses remained consistent:

“My grandparents never shared their stories. I wish I had asked more questions.”

“You’ve described my grandmother’s life. Thank you for bringing me closer to her.”

“I remember those days — triple-decker homes, family traditions and the words of endearment I miss.”

“I had no idea about this history. Why didn’t we learn this in school?”

At every event, I was met with tearful faces, emotional recollections and heartfelt stories. By sharing my family’s history, I opened a door for others to reflect on their own. The emotions spanned sorrow, regret, grief and trauma, but also love, nostalgia and cherished memories of loved ones. These stories allowed people to feel alive, reconnect with their roots and express gratitude for the chance to share their family histories with me. I feel deeply honored and blessed by this responsibility. That’s why I urge everyone to write down or record their thoughts and stories — somewhere in the future, a family member will thank you for it.

Storytelling matters, not only for Armenians but for people of all ethnicities, races and identities. It serves several purposes:

Cultural preservation: It maintains traditions and history, especially in the face of challenges like diaspora and historical trauma.

Representation and identity formation: Stories help strengthen community bonds and build a sense of identity across generations.

Historical reflection: Storytelling offers a way to explore and remember significant events, such as the Armenian Genocide, fostering awareness and resilience.

Emotional connection: It allows communities to process collective grief, joy and shared experiences, deepening emotional ties.

Inspiration and hope: Stories of perseverance inspire future generations to embrace their heritage and face challenges with courage.

For me, the urgency of being part of the last generation to hear about the Armenian Genocide from survivors compelled me to write my book. When I recently spoke at UConn’s Norian Fall Festival, I was moved by the discussion during my Armenian Storytelling workshop. The history of past genocides and the current threats to our homeland remain critical to our identity. Yet Armenians today are much more than our tragic past. We are CEOs, inventors, doctors, lawyers, actors, artists, philanthropists, innovators, scholars and more. Our contemporary stories bridge the past and present, creating a collective history that enriches both.

As we enter the season of giving thanks and celebrating the holidays, here are a few simple ways to share family stories at the dinner table or include them in your holiday traditions:

Cook a beloved family dish and reminisce about the memories tied to it. Share copies of the recipe, along with its significance. Invite family members to bring old photos or albums and talk about who’s in them and the moments captured. Don’t forget to jot down names and notes on the backs of the photos. Organize a family game where players pick questions out of a hat to spark discussions. Revive Armenian traditions from the “old days.” For inspiration, read “ Khash for Hangovers and Other New Year’s Traditions .” Create a new family tradition for the upcoming holidays. Keep it going to build memories for future generations.

By sharing stories, we keep our ancestors’ legacies alive and pass them forward, enriching not only our own lives but also those of future generations. How do you tell your stories?

If you’re interested in receiving HerSTORYian Tales, a free monthly e-newsletter dedicated to the art of storytelling through reading, writing and speaking — featuring female protagonists and celebrating Armenian culture — sign up at www.victoriawaterman.net.