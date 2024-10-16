Philadelphia hosts St. Gregory’s 21st annual golf outing

By Alec Arakelian, Golf Outing chair and St. Gregory’s Church Board of Trustees member

The 2024 St. Gregory’s Church Golf Outing was held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Talamore Country Club in Ambler, Pennsylvania. The 21st annual outing featured 86 golfers and volunteers from across the Philadelphia metro region.

Breakfast started at 8:30 a.m. with registration and an array of food. There was a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m., featuring a blessing from pastor Very Rev. Fr. Boghos Tinkjian, music pump up of “Zarin Verah” recommended by Steven Vosbikian to energize everyone and the Armenian national anthem.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For 2024, there was a new tribute held on the golf course. Certain golfers were instructed to hit celebratory golf shots at their first tee. The golf balls turned into white confetti after contact to celebrate the start of the 2024 Armenian Open! The breakfast sponsor, FC Kerbeck, lunch sponsor, Vraim, a ladies’ team participating (Silva Santerian, Lori Sarkisian, Georgine Trumpbour and Diane Uber) and prior committee members (Arthur and Tania Selverian, Kurk and Rita Selverian) represented.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On the course, golfers played a scramble format. Near the fifth hole, there was a chip and putt contest from 20 yards off the green. Golfers had two pin locations on the green and had to score in two strokes or less, known as ‘up and down’ in golf. Winners included: Michael Manoogian, Sue Beeson and Alec Arakelian won the contest twice.

There was also a putting contest at the practice area which was made by Peter Eliasson.

The eighth hole location featured a hole-in-one contest for a two-year lease thanks to Gary Barbera and the dealership staff. There was no selection here. However, there was a Jeep featured on the course and a Cybertruck on St. Gregory’s lawn to get parishioners ready for the outing!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At lunch, there were over 15 raffle items and 10 different auction items for the guests. There were also balloons on display for Kerbeck and Vraim sponsors. Examples of auction items included a Chapman Doylestown County Theater print from 1996 ($100), Anto Vartanian and staff’s catered kebab for 30 guests ($700) and Dynasty Sports signed memorabilia ($700+). For Philadelphia sports, the following autographed items were auctioned: a Trea Turner jersey ($330), photos of Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Brandon Graham with a sack in Super Bowl and Allen Iverson, and a Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl framed speech.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At the awards banquet, players were recognized for certain contests:

Men’s golf outing score: Michael Torosian, Joe Larose, Mike Hajatian, Jim Bartow – 62 (-9)

Ladies’ golf outing score: Silva Santerian, Lori Sarkisian, Georgine Trumpbour, Diane Uber – 75 (+4)

Most honest: Jack Karakelian, Kirk Karagelian, Mikael Wood, Frankie Wood

Closest to the pin: D. Robertson, men’s (19”) and Sue Beeson, ladies’ (50’)

Longest drive: Jake Selverian, men’s (#13) and Lucinda Stamboulian, ladies’ (#10)

Some members who traveled further along I-95 to be there, including Steven Vosbikian Jr., Michael Manoogian, Vicken Vartanian and Michael Shamlian, scored 64 amongst top teams (-7 total).

There was a wine sampling station with a Mediterranean theme, courtesy of Bob Boyd at Cardinal Hollow Winery in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. The six wine flavors for guests were whiskey mead, jalapeño wine, blue agave tequila wine, hazelnut port, gewurztraminer and peach.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a great outing that was reasonably priced for members. It is expected to contribute about $10,000 towards the St. Gregory’s Armenian Apostolic Church. Importantly, parishioners had a good time on the course with family, relatives and guests.

Thanks to the following volunteers who also were present: Al Soltanian, Ed Papazian, Gary Papazian, Dave Papazian, Maryann Karagelian, Victoria Selverian, Tania Selverian, Lydia Arakelian, Helen Guveyian, Rose Jehanian and Very Rev. Fr. Tinkjian.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

We want to thank our significant sponsors for their generous support to the Armenian American community.

Kerbeck Car Dealerships have 12 different brands and eight separate showrooms, including Lamborghini, Maserati, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Cadillacs, GMC, Buick and more on display.

Vraim Funeral Services is a family owned and operated firm that has served the Philadelphia and Mid-Atlantic region since 1950.

Gold sponsors: Nordon: Niki, Lydia, Niki Jr., Lia, Alec Arakelian; Connerton: Steve Farajian and family; HMI Doors: Noubar, Roubina Yeremian and family; IAN Consulting: Kurk, Rita Selverian and family; MaGrann Associates with Construction: Rich, Melissa Selverian and family; Jack Karakelian with Merrill Lynch: family contribution, Haigoush, Tsoline, Tomas; Mark and Laura Selverian: family contribution; Al and Lorna Soltanian: family contribution; Melody Laundromat: Arthur, Tania Selverian and family; and Carroll & Karagelian: Kirk, Michele Karagelian and family.

Silver sponsors: Mary Karakashian and family from Unique Home Staging and Design.

Bronze sponsors: Gary, Max and Alexa Arakelian from Arakelian & Associates M&A; Paul and Lisa Ajdaharian and family Melanie, Steven, Franklin, Kendall and Matt; David and Carol Papazian; Anita Torcomian and the staff of Café Pom; Mike Injaian and family, in remembrance of Rose Injaian; Michael, Celeste, Simmi, Michael Jr. Ayjian from Northeast Exterminators; Christina Kotridis and the staff of Dalessandro’s Steaks; Gary Altoonian and family from Gary Altoonian Photography; and Peter Karakelian and family from the Autowash Group.

Auction and raffle contributors: Anto Vartanian and staff for catered kebab; Dynasty Sports & Framing; Skincare by DONNA; SoulCycle Ardmore; Shake Shack; LaScala Fire; Buffalo Wild Wing; HipCityVeg in Ardmore; Lee’s Hoagie House; Gary Altoonian Photography; Tee’s Golf Center Conshohocken; Na Brasa Steakhouse; Longhorn Steakhouse; California Pizza Kitchen; Parx Bensalem; Dave & Busters; HoneyGrow; Positano Coast Philadelphia; Rouge Philadelphia; Borgata Atlantic City; Twisted Dunes Golf Course; Chapman Gallery in Doylestown; Gratz Gallery in Doylestown; Artisans Gallery in Peddlers Village; Heidelberg Country Club; Philmont Country Club; Doylestown Brewing Authority; Chickies & Petes Warrington; Well Crafted Brewery in Ambler; Tannery Run Brewery in Ambler; Cigars Unlimited; Red Robin; White Manor Country Club; Shore Gate Country Club; LBI National Golf Course; and Shore Club Country Club.

On behalf of the Philadelphia community, thank you all for a successful golf outing! The next annual church Food Festival will take place at St. Gregory’s in Philadelphia on November 1-3, 2024. Onward and upward we go as an Armenian community!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.