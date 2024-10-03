Tony Vartanian to be honored with ANCA Eastern Region Community Trailblazer Award

Hai Tahd activist and Armenian community leader Tony Vartanian will be honored with the New York City Community Trailblazer Award at this year’s 18th Annual Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) Gala on October 19, 2024. Vartanian will join hundreds of fellow Armenian activists and supporters in celebrating the achievements of the ANCA-ER in championing the Armenian Cause. The gala will include an open bar cocktail reception, curated silent auction with one-of-a-kind items from the homeland, and awards program accompanied by a seated dinner.

The NYC Community Trailblazer Award was created by the host ANC for this year’s Gala, the ANC of New York. This award was created with the intention of rewarding a supporter of the ANCA-ER who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and initiative in advancing Armenian priorities politically and strengthening their local ANC. This year, the committee found Vartanian, former chairman of the ANC of New York, worthy of this award. Vartanian served the ANC of New York, a volunteer position, for over 10 years.

Vartanian was born in Beirut, Lebanon and moved to New York City at a young age. His family found a home in the Armenian community of Woodside, Queens. They instilled in him the importance of being socially and politically engaged with Armenian issues, and by middle school he was already volunteering with the ANC of NY and participating in Homenetmen.

Vartanian later joined the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and has dedicated over 25 years to Hai Tahd and Armenian activism as a volunteer leader with the ANC of New York. Most notably, he served as chairperson of the ANC of NY for a decade with the mission of driving meaningful change on how the ANC engages with political leadership and the community throughout the state. He has been instrumental in building foundational connections between the ANC of NY and the Diaspora, launching the chapter’s first website and e-newsletter, and increasing its visibility among diplomats and United Nations and government officials.

Vartanian is most proud of his success in launching the “Friends of ANC” to activate and expand the activist base during his tenure. This established the ANC as the premier go-to organization in New York for both elected officials and Armenian-Americans. His commitment to making a lasting impact continues in his tireless effort to inspire others to join the ANC in the fight for a better future for Armenia and our community.

Vartanian has a bachelor’s degree in operations research and statistics and a Master of Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He works as a technology entrepreneur consulting early stage startups with a focus on bringing AI to a diverse set of industries.

Tony and his wife Shantal have two children, James and Sophia, who attend Hovnanian Armenian Day School in New Jersey.

The 18th Annual Gala will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Queens, New York at the Terrace on the Park (52-11 111th Street, Queens, New York). To purchase tickets and/or make a donation to the ANCA Eastern Region, email ergala@anca.org or visit givergy.us/ancaer2024.