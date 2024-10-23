ANCA Eastern Region 18th Annual Gala in New York a resounding success

The ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund’s 18th Annual Gala brought together hundreds of Hai Tahd and community activists on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Terrace on the Park in Queens, New York, and raised $220,000 to support the ANCA ER’s vital work for the Armenian Cause. Veh Bezdikian, supervisory special agent in the FBI’s New York field office, presided over the program, which featured an open bar cocktail reception, curated silent auction with one-of-a-kind items from the homeland and awards program accompanied by a seated dinner.

During the awards program, the ANCA ER recognized several deserving activists and supporters of the Armenian Cause, including Freedom awardee U.S. Representative Grace Meng (D-NY-6), Vahan Cardashian awardee Antranik Boudakian, Everlasting Advocate awardee Ara Caprielian, Community Trailblazer awardee Tony Vartanian and ANCA Leo Sarkisian interns Armen Bagdassarian, Renee Van Leeuwen and Nareh Aseyan.

Bezdikian began the evening by acknowledging the attendance of Representative Meng, member of the Armenian National Assembly Artur Khachatryan, Director of the ANC-International Giro Manoyan and Dr. Irina Barseghyan-Krpeyan, widow of Armenian national hero Tatul Krpeyan. Hooshere Bezdikian then sang heartfelt and soulful renditions of the American, Armenian and Artsakh national anthems, followed by the invocation by Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian from St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral in New York.

Bezdikian then invited the audience to stand for a solemn moment of reflection in honor of the martyrs of the genocide of Artsakh, the Armenian soldiers who lost their lives from 2020-2023 and the courageous and resilient Artsakh refugees.

Bezdikian began his opening remarks by recalling the start of his political advocacy in the 1990s with the ANCA. “Armenia continues to be at a crossroads. The blockade and consequent hostile takeover of Artsakh and the destruction of the Armenian identity once again on our ancestral lands — this is what we’re dealing with,” Bezdikian said, raising the ANCA ER’s commitment to securing a right of return to Artsakh. “Yes, it’s idealistic. No, it won’t be tomorrow. It won’t be next year. But maybe five years, 10 years, 20 years from now, we’ll be talking about Armenian children singing, playing, running around and enjoying the streets of our homeland once again, in Stepanakert, Manakert, Gandzasar, across Artsakh.”

Dr. Ara Chalian, chairperson of the ANCA ER board, reiterated this sentiment at the start of his remarks, stating, “I want us to appreciate that Artsakh is alive. Artsakh lives.” He highlighted the recent achievements of the ANCA ER, including multi-day advocacy events in March and September on Capitol Hill, where activists met with over 100 staff and representatives to advocate for the rights of Armenians. He summarized the legislative priorities pushed by the ANCA ER in Washington this year, including blocking military aid to Azerbaijan, condemning Azerbaijan’s genocidal actions ahead of COP29, advocating for the right of safe return of its indigenous Armenian population to Artsakh, providing financial compensation to Artsakh refugees for their losses and sanctioning Azerbaijani government officials and soldiers for war crimes.

“I’m sure in this room there are feelings of anger, frustration, loss, resignation, alongside those feelings of strength, accountability, motivation and urgency, and a vision for the future filled with hope. I’d like to acknowledge all of those feelings and empower our use of those to move forward. Most importantly, I’d like to acknowledge that our motivation, our sense of urgency and our hope are part of the reason we are here tonight,” Dr. Chalian said.

ANCA ER’s Legislative Affairs and Community Relations Director Nairi Diratsouian then presented Representative Meng with the prestigious ANCA ER Freedom Award. This award presented annually is the highest honor bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their resilience, courage and determination in the pursuit of freedom and justice for the Armenian Cause. Representative Meng joined a long list of notable honorees, including Dr. Taner Akçam, Representative Brenda Lawrence, Representative Jim McGovern, former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans and U.S. Senators Robert Dole and Elizabeth Dole and Edward Kennedy.

Rep. Meng was recognized for her steadfast support of the Armenian community throughout her tenure representing New York’s sixth congressional district, including supporting an end to U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan, protecting Armenian cultural heritage and promoting Armenian Genocide education and recognition. During Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh, Rep. Meng’s constituents Lusine Akopyan and her three-year-old son Andranik were trapped in the region while visiting family. Rep Meng’s office worked with the U.S. State Department and the ANCA to evacuate the Akopyans through Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“This award symbolizes that in the fight for freedom and justice in your historic homeland of Artsakh, you are not alone. I stand with you. My colleagues from both sides of the aisle in the Congressional Armenian Caucus stand with you. This means pursuing policies that address the ongoing injustices in Artsakh, provide support to those who have been displaced and educate the future generations to make sure we learn the lessons of the past and guard against hatred,” Rep. Meng said. “Over the years as a representative of Queens — we call it the world’s borough — I have had the privilege to develop close relationships with many advocates and young leaders in the Armenian community. You are my neighbors. You are our small business owners. You are professionals from all different industries, and I am grateful for your advocacy.”

Steve Mesrobian, treasurer of the ANCA ER Endowment Fund, then recognized the ANCA Leo Sarkisian internship fellows from the eastern region, the next generation of Armenian activists. The interns spent six weeks in Washington this summer learning how to conduct Hai Tahd work, including holding meetings with elected officials, writing press releases, organizing demonstrations and conducting research. “The ANCA ER has been embracing youth empowerment by investing in our Armenian youth for decades to build this next generation of Armenian-American political advocates and community leaders,” Mesrobian said.

This year’s summer interns included Armen Bagdassaryan, a sophomore at Emory University studying business administration and political science; Renee Van Leeuwen, a senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst studying political science, economics and Spanish; and Nareh Aseyan, a Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellow and a sophomore at Syracuse University studying international relations with a focus on pre-law and international security.

To support the Leo Sarkisian Internship program, the ANCA launched the Leo Sarkisian Internship Endowment Fund in 2019. Donors commit to a $5,000 annual donation for three years. To date, philanthropists have committed $135,000 in pledges to the fund towards a goal of $450,000 for the youth activists and internships throughout the eastern region.

Chantelle Nasri, chairperson of the 2024 gala committee and chair of the ANC of New York, then reflected on the work of the planning committee, which aimed with this year’s gala to reflect on past achievements while reinvigorating the eastern region diaspora and building momentum toward advocating for the homeland. “This year’s gala planning committee was filled with fearless leaders who embodied exactly this, as we spent many months as a team brainstorming, planning and deliberating over this year’s award recipients. We only had one goal in mind, which was to highlight the incredible work of both the New York community and the eastern region,” Nasri said. “New York’s Armenian American diaspora is such a dynamic and vibrant community, filled with new and veteran activists, educators, next generation leaders and entrepreneurs.”

Nasri recognized the members of this year’s planning committee, which includes Maral Abrahamian, Neiri Amirian, Arpiné Aroyan, Rita Bahnan, Mari Bijimenian, Armen Caprielian, Annette Givelekian, Tamar Gregorian, Isabel Hagobian, Nareg Kassardjian, Megerdich Khederlarian, Pala Kochkrian and Steve Mesrobian.

The awards portion of the evening continued with the presentation of the ANCA ER Vahan Cardashian Award to ANC of NY activist Antranik Boudakian. This award is given annually to an ANCA Eastern Region activist or supporter who demonstrates long-standing accomplishments on behalf of the Armenian Cause. Boudakian joins a long list of deserving honorees, including Ken Sarajian, Barkev Kaligian, Joseph Dagdgian, Andrew Kzirian, Tatul Sonetz-Papazian, Ruth Thomasian, Alice Movsesian and Tom Vartabedian.

Mesrobian introduced Boudakian as a man committed to the Armenian community, nation, church and our just cause of Hai Tahd. Boudakian is a long-time supporter of the AYF and ARF. Through his involvement in the ANC of NY, he has helped build lasting relationships with elected officials, hosting political fundraisers at his home with his wife Marion. He co-chaired the annual Prelacy raffle and served as one of New York’s Armenian Heritage Cruise ambassadors for more than two decades.

“If I had one word to use to describe Antranik, first and foremost I would think of the word gentleman. He is someone who is a true patriot, a role model for our youth to emulate, someone who has given selflessly of himself,” Mesrobian said.

Boudakian began his remarks in Armenian, stating, “The youth who work with the ANC will continue our work, and they will succeed. I am confident we will succeed, because these youth are more capable than us, more knowledgeable than us.”

“Someone asked me a while back, why did you get involved with ANC?” he continued in English. “The first reason that I was involved with ANC for the Armenian Cause, it was my mother — my mother, who was a Genocide survivor, who grew up in orphanage. While she was with us, constantly she was feeding us — Armenian, Armenian church, Armenian culture.”

Boudakian praised the ANCA and encouraged all to support its important work for the Armenian Cause. “This is my most important day in my life,” he concluded, ending his heartfelt remarks.

Next to be honored was ANC of NY activist Tony Vartanian, recipient of the inaugural ANCA ER Community Trailblazer Award. This award was created this year by the committee to recognize a member of the New York diaspora who exemplifies the spirit of positive change through advocacy within the community. It is presented to an individual who used their leadership to build a more unified and resilient diaspora, often by challenging the status quo and influencing those around them to rise above.

Vartanian has dedicated over 25 years to Hai Tahd activism as a volunteer leader with ANC of NY. He served as chairperson of the ANC of NY for a decade with the mission of driving meaningful change on how the ANC engages with political leadership throughout the state. During his tenure, he activated and expanded the activist base and established the ANC as the premier go-to organization in New York for elected officials and Armenian Americans.

Vartanian shared the foundational learnings that have shaped his perspective on leadership as a shared, future-oriented responsibility. He encouraged young leaders to expand the reach of the ANC, stating that leadership in activism is about lifting others up and recognizing the vital role that every person can play with their diverse talents and skill set to enact meaningful change. “Effective ANC leaders don’t just dream of a strong and influential Armenia and Diaspora. They work tirelessly to build it. They turn visions into actions, no matter how challenging the path may seem,” Vartanian said. “Each of you in this room has the potential to be a leader in this movement. I ask that you do not wait for permission to lead. Our future depends on the courage and action of every single one of us.”

The final award of the evening was the ANCA ER Everlasting Advocate Award, presented posthumously to Ara Caprielian, Ph.D. This inaugural award was created by this year’s host committee for a community member who has demonstrated leadership and commitment to Hai Tahd advocacy beyond their reputation. The intention of this award is to honor those whose work should be remembered, remain unforgettable and serve as an inspiration to the Armenian American community.

“It is my absolute pleasure to not only present the final award for this evening’s program but to present this award to a community member who was the true embodiment of Hai Tahd and patriotism,” Bezdikian said.

Dr. Caprielian has written articles, translated articles and books, and lectured throughout the U.S. and Canada on national, political and Hai Tahd subjects. He held leadership roles in the ARF, St. Illuminator’s Cathedral, the Prelacy and Hamazkayin and was a proud member of the ANC. Dr. Caprielian, who held a Ph.D. in political science from NYU, used his vast intellect and staggering knowledge of Armenian world history and literature to serve Armenia and its diaspora and further the advancement of Hai Tahd.

Dr. Caprielian’s son Armen accepted the award in his honor, noting his father’s lifelong and passionate involvement in Armenian community organizations. “He lived and breathed anything and everything Armenian. It was his fire. It was in his soul,” he said.

“I’ve been feeling his presence all day because of the people in this room sharing amazing stories of my father,” he continued. “My biggest blessing was to call him hayrig, to be my mentor, to be my role model, to join the ranks as an unger with my father.”

ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian concluded the evening with powerful remarks saluting the elected officials, community advocates and media outlets who are “the best of us” — each, in their own way, advancing the North Star values of the Armenian Cause — “security for the Republic of Armenia, freedom and liberty restored for the Republic of Artsakh, justice for the crime of genocide and a strong and vibrant and engaged Armenian diaspora.”

“Let us remember the words of a remarkable American that greatness comes not when things go always good for you. But the greatness comes when you’re really tested, when you take some knocks, some disappointments, when sadness comes. Because only if you’ve been in the deepest valley can you ever know how magnificent it is to be on the highest mountain,” Hamparian said.