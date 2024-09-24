Hamazkayin USA Eastern Region celebrates 10th anniversary of the “Children’s Playhouse” Daycare Center

The Hamazkayin USA Eastern Regional Executive Committee celebrated the 10th anniversary of the “Children’s Playhouse” Daycare Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, on September 14, 2024. The center has served the local community and become a vital source of financial stability for the Hamazkayin Eastern Region.

The festivities began in the playground of the daycare center with an opening prayer by itinerant pastor Rev. Fr. Vahan Kouyoumdjian. Hasmig Aprahamian, chair of the Hamazkayin USA Eastern Regional Executive Committee, welcomed founders and staff members of the center, generous donors and representatives of sister organizations. She then introduced individually the members of the “Children’s Playhouse” committee. In the absence of Hamazkayin Central Executive representative Arevig Caprielian, Kari Ghezarian, committee member and vice-chair of the Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Executive, read the congratulatory message from Hamazkayin Central.

After a musical interlude of “Ov medzaskanch” played by young flutist Meghry Tutunjian, Aprahamian and Ara Nazarian, both members of the founding committee, together spoke about the origin of the daycare center. They recalled the difficult financial and organizational journey leading to the ultimate success the center enjoys today. After this informative conversation, young vocalist Tvene Baronian delighted the attendees with the song “Zepuri Nman.”

Aprahamian then invited ARF Central Committee representative and member of the founding and present committee Ani Tchaghlasian to say a few words.

Tutunjian returned to play “Ambi Dagits” and “Sardarabad,” followed by young members of the Hamazkayin New Jersey Nayiri Dance Ensemble, both eliciting an enthusiastic response from all.

The celebration continued inside the daycare center, where Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian, pastor of St. Illuminator’s Cathedral in New York, and Rev. Fr. Kouyoumdjian blessed the building. Attendees then had the opportunity to tour the facility and partake of refreshments.

Guests were then invited to Krichian’s Grill & Bistro for a celebratory dinner. Well-known Philadelphia Armenian musicians, vocalist Karinne Andonian and oud player Roger Mgrdichian, added to the festive atmosphere with traditional Armenian songs, even leading the audience in a sing-along of some popular selections.

The “Children’s Playhouse” Daycare Center reached the 10th anniversary milestone this year thanks to the diligent work of its founders and donors, the committee overseeing its operation and the dedication of the Hamazkayin USA Eastern Regional Executive Committee.