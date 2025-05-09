AYF chapters announce annual NYC Spring Vernissage

The AYF New York “Hyortik,” Manhattan “Moush” and New Jersey “Arsen” Chapters will host their annual NYC Spring Vernissage on Saturday May 31, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (221 E 27th Street, New York, NY 10016).

This event serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the cultural achievements of Armenians today. NYC Spring Vernissage will spotlight the success of local Armenian businesses and the resilience of the Armenian Diaspora through art, wine, food, clothing and accessories.

Interested vendors are asked to contact newyork@ayf.org. All proceeds will be donated to ARS’ Camp Javakhk.