AYF chapters announce annual NYC Spring Vernissage

AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter,AYF Manhattan "Moush" ChapterandAYF New Jersey "Arsen" ChapterMay 9, 2025Last Updated: May 9, 2025
AYF New York “Hyortik” and Manhattan “Moush” members at Winter Vernissage, 2023

The AYF New York “Hyortik,” Manhattan “Moush” and New Jersey “Arsen” Chapters will host their annual NYC Spring Vernissage on Saturday May 31, 2025 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (221 E 27th Street, New York, NY 10016).

This event serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the cultural achievements of Armenians today. NYC Spring Vernissage will spotlight the success of local Armenian businesses and the resilience of the Armenian Diaspora through art, wine, food, clothing and accessories.

Interested vendors are asked to contact newyork@ayf.org. All proceeds will be donated to ARS’ Camp Javakhk.

AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter

AYF New York "Hyortik" Chapter

The AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” Chapter existed even before the AYF was founded in 1933 and works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in Queens and Long Island. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The New York “Hyortik” Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year with events such as commemorating the Armenian Genocide every April 24th in NYC; fundraising for our homeland; hosting a fall festival and Christmas dinner with juniors; annual Super Bowl parties; and ski trips. The AYF-YOARF’s five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help to keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.
AYF Manhattan "Moush" Chapter

AYF Manhattan "Moush" Chapter

Founded in 2016, the Manhattan "Moush" Chapter works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the New York City area. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The Manhattan "Moush" Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year, including events such as April 24th protest in NYC, social networking events, and preparation for regional athletic events. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian Cause at all times.
AYF New Jersey "Arsen" Chapter

AYF New Jersey "Arsen" Chapter

Founded in 1934, the AYF-YOARF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter continues to work to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the New Jersey area. The New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter has Senior and Junior groups. The chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year, through events such as the annual flag raising ceremony at Fort Lee commemorating the Armenian Genocide, fundraisers for Artsakh and Camp Javakhk, a Junior Seminar send off dance and an annual Junior Christmas social. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.

