Haig Hovsepian kicks off new concert series Music in Color at the Armenian Museum of America

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Museum of America is proud to announce the launch of Music in Color, a dynamic new concert series and Artist-in-Residence program led by acclaimed Armenian-American violinist Haig Hovsepian. This exciting initiative, generously supported by Nancy Kolligian, aims to bring engaging musical experiences to the Museum’s Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries while deepening public connection to Armenian culture through music.

Kicking off the series, Hovsepian will be joined by Chilean-American pianist Matias Nestor Cuevas for a powerful inaugural performance that promises both artistic excellence and cultural depth.

The Music in Color: Artist-in-Residence Program is designed to foster meaningful engagement with the Museum’s exhibitions through live performance, educational elements and cross-cultural collaborations. Through this program, visitors will experience the rich tapestry of Armenian music and art.

Haig Hovsepian, praised by violinist Ilya Kaler as “one of the most gifted musicians of his generation,” is a versatile performer with a background spanning classical, Armenian and jazz traditions. He has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall and the Koussevitzky Music Shed, and has appeared as a soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra and others. Hovsepian studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music and is also a dedicated educator and community advocate.

Matias Nestor Cuevas is a celebrated pianist known for his emotionally expressive performances and a deep commitment to reviving the 19th-century salon recital tradition. A graduate of Kevin Kenner at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, Cuevas is a multi-award-winning artist with performances across Europe and the U.S.

“We are thrilled to present Music in Color as a way to highlight both the vibrancy of Armenian musical traditions and the contemporary voices carrying that legacy forward,” said Sarah Hayes, Director of Development. “Haig Hovsepian brings a rare depth of artistry and cultural insight to this role, and we are excited for our visitors to experience his work in our galleries.”

The inaugural concert will take place on Thursday, May 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries at the Armenian Museum of America. RSVP at www.armenianmuseum.org/rsvp