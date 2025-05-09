Announcements

Haig Hovsepian kicks off new concert series Music in Color at the Armenian Museum of America

Armenian Museum of AmericaMay 9, 2025Last Updated: May 9, 2025
0 1 minute read

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Museum of America is proud to announce the launch of Music in Color, a dynamic new concert series and Artist-in-Residence program led by acclaimed Armenian-American violinist Haig Hovsepian. This exciting initiative, generously supported by Nancy Kolligian, aims to bring engaging musical experiences to the Museum’s Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries while deepening public connection to Armenian culture through music.

Kicking off the series, Hovsepian will be joined by Chilean-American pianist Matias Nestor Cuevas for a powerful inaugural performance that promises both artistic excellence and cultural depth.

The Music in Color: Artist-in-Residence Program is designed to foster meaningful engagement with the Museum’s exhibitions through live performance, educational elements and cross-cultural collaborations. Through this program, visitors will experience the rich tapestry of Armenian music and art.

Haig Hovsepian, praised by violinist Ilya Kaler as “one of the most gifted musicians of his generation,” is a versatile performer with a background spanning classical, Armenian and jazz traditions. He has performed at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall and the Koussevitzky Music Shed, and has appeared as a soloist with the Boston Pops Orchestra and others. Hovsepian studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music and is also a dedicated educator and community advocate. 

Matias Nestor Cuevas is a celebrated pianist known for his emotionally expressive performances and a deep commitment to reviving the 19th-century salon recital tradition. A graduate of Kevin Kenner at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, Cuevas is a multi-award-winning artist with performances across Europe and the U.S.

Related Articles

“We are thrilled to present Music in Color as a way to highlight both the vibrancy of Armenian musical traditions and the contemporary voices carrying that legacy forward,” said Sarah Hayes, Director of Development. “Haig Hovsepian brings a rare depth of artistry and cultural insight to this role, and we are excited for our visitors to experience his work in our galleries.”

The inaugural concert will take place on Thursday, May 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries at the Armenian Museum of America. RSVP at www.armenianmuseum.org/rsvp 

Armenian Museum of America

Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.

Armenian Museum of AmericaMay 9, 2025Last Updated: May 9, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Armenian Museum of America

Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Houri Berberian and Talinn Grigor to give annual Vartan Gregorian lecture at NAASR

April 25, 2025

Partnership with USC Institute of Armenian Studies brings interactive biographies of Armenian scholar, descendants

April 25, 2025

AAMA launches inaugural Aram V. Chobanian Medicine and Humanities Program on May 15

April 25, 2025

ARA scholarship program announced

April 23, 2025
Back to top button