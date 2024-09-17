“No one was talking about it. How many times did we hear people say is there a genocide happening now to the Armenians?” stated entrepreneur, actor and producer Diana Madison.

Madison, an Armenian born and raised in Los Angeles, is the producer of There is No Place Like Home. The documentary delves into first-hand accounts from Artsakh and how Armenians survived during the blockade and forced displacement. The powerhouse team behind this documentary also includes public relations professional Gohar Khojabagyan, videographer Arnold Ghazaryan, producer and storyteller Shant Petrossian and producer Ruzanna Kegeyan.

“Our stories were being manipulated by propaganda and oil money. Ruzanna came on board with her expertise and her passion for science. Our people have been in Artsakh for several millennia. Our videographer, Arnold, told a story that everyone in his town left except one family. He couldn’t understand why this family stayed behind during the forced exodus of the Armenians of Artsakh. Turns out, they were Azeris. There are so many stories that baffle your mind!” Madison said.

“Shant Petrossian, a four-time Emmy award-winning producer, and I were in Armenia this summer at Van Ardi. There was a wedding ceremony, and the groom was an Artsakh soldier. There was no music, because his unit perished. Shant and I looked at each other and asked, ‘Why is this always our narrative?’” Madison said.

Petrossian has a background in journalism. He spent time in Goris with Ghazaryan in October of 2023, where he witnessed the Artsakh survivors. Ghazaryan fought during the Artsakh War in 2020. He now lives in Tavush.

Petrossian described his experience in Goris near the border when the displaced families were entering Armenia. He and Ghazaryan, who was filming, saw the raw emotions of people leaving behind what they had always known. Some people wanted to talk, while some wouldn’t talk.

“Leaving behind the gravesites was one of the most difficult things for them,” Petrossian said. “Being displaced and leaving your homes is one of the worst things. The people of Artsakh, patriotic and nationalist, had to walk away from their homes. The concept of home is not just the structure. It’s the centuries of generations having lived on those sacred lands.”

“Our 40-minute documentary will live in posterity. We want the world to know what happened to Artsakh, because there is a universal theme. The collective perspective of our team enhances the experience of this film. It will be a must-see documentary for all,” Petrossian continued.

Khojabagyan believes that there is power in sharing stories through film. She is the founder of 374 Collective, a PR and communications firm that joined the documentary project. 374 Collective promotes Armenian culture through the arts. Her family is originally from Goris in the Syunik region of Armenia. She was volunteering to help the forcibly displaced Armenians of Artsakh when Madison reached out to her. “It was devastating to hear the stories from Artsakh. The documentary for me is a vessel for the world to see other conflicts as well as ours,” Khojabagyan said.

Kegeyan is a producer who has more than 20 years of experience in independent international film production, sales and financing. She collaborated on this story, because she feels that the truth is hidden by money and dictatorships. “This documentary isn’t just about Armenians. This is a message for all the citizens of the planet. See what is happening around the world. As loving human beings, we need to put a stop to bloodthirsty leaders,” Kegeyan said.

The team poured their hearts and souls into this documentary. The film reflects a universal theme of humanity. “I’m not a soldier, but I have to do something,” said Madison, who baptized her children in Armenia. “We came up with the concept that there is no place like home. There is an unbreakable and undeniable bond that always connects you to the homeland.”

“This is the most important work that we will do in our lives. These stories need to survive, and the world needs to know the truth. Our stories are to be archived and documented. We want to use our connections in the industry and start with the film circuit. None of us are doing this for our gain. This is a passion project that we need support with. We are using a crew in Armenia. We plan to push the movie for the Oscars circuit. This is all of ours project,” Madison said.