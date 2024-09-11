The Region in Brief

Artsakh

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan has announced the conclusion of a preliminary investigation into the former military and political leaders of Artsakh. The cases are expected to be brought before courts in the near future. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, the Prosecutor General said that criminal proceedings were initiated against 15 individuals over several years. According to Azerbaijani media, these individuals, including former leaders of Artsakh, have been internationally sought and face a range of serious charges. The charges stem from Azerbaijan’s military operation against the Republic of Artsakh in September 2023, during which several leaders were illegally detained and transferred to Baku. They are falsely accused of financing terrorism, forming unlawful armed groups and conducting terrorist activities.

Georgia

Georgia’s parliamentary elections are being overshadowed by unprecedented foreign interference, according to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. He expressed confidence that such interference will not significantly impact the election outcomes. The parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 26. This will be the first time electronic ballot boxes will be used, installed at 74% of polling stations and expected to serve nearly 90% of voters. The ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been in power for 12 years, is seeking re-election for a fourth term. Its main challenger is the United National Movement, founded by former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Parties must surpass a five percent threshold to secure a seat in parliament.



Iran

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has expressed strong opposition to the proposed “Zangezur Corridor” project, which seeks to create a land route connecting Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan through southern Armenia. The IRGC views the corridor as a threat to its historical borders with Armenia, asserting that changes to borders could destabilize the region and undermine Iran’s geopolitical interests. Iran has also voiced concern over recent statements from Russian officials supporting the corridor. Tehran has urged Russia to reconsider its position, given the strategic partnership between the two countries. The IRGC and Iranian leadership have said that any intervention by Turkey, Azerbaijan or Russia regarding the corridor will be met with strong diplomatic and military resistance.

Russia

In a recent meeting in St. Petersburg, Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, assured Ali Akbar Ahmadyan, Iran’s National Security Council Secretary, of Russia’s respect for Iran’s sovereignty in relation to the proposed “Zangezur Corridor.” Shoigu emphasized Russia’s commitment to Iran’s national integrity concerning the “Zangezur Corridor.” This reassurance comes in response to criticism directed at Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov by Iranian officials. During a visit to Azerbaijan last month, Lavrov described Armenia’s reluctance to support the corridor as “sabotage,” and referred to the “Zangezur Corridor” as a crucial project for linking Azerbaijan’s territories.