The 81st Venice Film Festival presents “I Will Take Revenge on the World Through Love”

On September 6, 2024, the 81st Venice International Film Festival premiered the documentary drama I Will Take Revenge on the World Through Love – S. Parajanov, a co-production between Armenia and France. The film left a lasting impression on both Armenian cinema and the international film scene, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary filmmaker Sergei Parajanov. The film’s direction and creative vision reflect on Parajanov’s legacy while offering deep insights into today’s world.

The idea for the film grew out of historical events that underlie the constant and universal nature of time and the obstacles humanity faces, according to filmmakers Zara Jian and Ani Vorskanian. Jian notes that although the past and present may seem different, the dilemmas facing creative individuals have remained unchanged over time.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The film opens with a modern director deciding to leave their country due to dramatic unfolding events. This decision takes them back to Armenia, specifically to the Sergei Parajanov Museum, which becomes a crucial source of inspiration for their creativity and life. Located in Yerevan, the museum is dedicated to Parajanov’s life and work. In the film, it represents hope and the power of the creative spirit.

Jian and Vorskanian explained that Parajanov’s life and diverse body of work have left a deep mark not only on Armenian culture but also on international art, inspiring creative growth during difficult historical periods.

The film stands out for how it beautifully connects the past with the present. At its heart, it explores Parajanov’s life and art, focusing on themes including freedom and survival under repressive conditions. One of the central questions posed is: How does art survive and thrive in the face of oppression? This question resonates not only with Parajanov’s life but with the struggles that many creative individuals face today.

The film shows how Parajanov managed to invent new ideas and colors, even while imprisoned. It also raises important questions about how war and social pressure affect culture and the people who create it. Parajanov is portrayed as a symbol of artistic freedom, someone who managed to keep creating despite extreme adversity.

Jian emphasized that an artist must always have the freedom to create something new, just as Parajanov did during his most challenging times. Throughout his life, even in the darkest moments of repression, Parajanov continued to create, inventing new artistic forms. This message resonates throughout the film, reminding audiences that, despite all obstacles, artists must keep creating.

The film’s success can be attributed to its international nature. This Armenian-French co-production also involved contributions from the United Kingdom. The collaboration between Vorskanian and Jian added cultural depth, making the film significant not just for Armenian audiences but for the world at large.

Cultural cooperation between Armenia and France played a key role in the film’s creation. The project was supported by the French CNC and Cine+ organizations, along with backing from the Armenian National Cinema Center and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia. Filmed in Armenia, France, Germany and Latvia, the film has global reach and has garnered recognition worldwide.

The film features an impressive cast of Armenian and international actors whose performances greatly contribute to its success. Notable cast members include Artavazd Peleshyan, Atom Egoyan, Laura Guerra, Ali Khamraev, Levon Abrahamyan, Joel Chapron and Tarsem Singh. Each of these figures brings authenticity and depth to the film, which helps make its narrative even more powerful.

These actors have made significant contributions not only to Armenian culture but also to the international art scene, particularly in times when creative freedom was under threat. In the film, Parajanov’s character represents the merging of past and present, as well as the unbreakable spirit of creativity that continues despite difficult circumstances.

The film’s unique style blends academic and auteur techniques, with cinematographer Norayr Kasper playing a key role in capturing the intersection of reality and illusion. Kasper, who worked on some of Parajanov’s previous films, expertly portrays the merging of the past with the present, adding to the film’s philosophical depth.

I Will Take Revenge on the World Through Love – S. Parajanov is more than just a documentary drama. It’s a bridge between the past and present, a space where Parajanov’s creative spirit continues to live. The film is not only a reexamination of Parajanov’s artistic legacy but also a deep reflection on today’s key issues — freedom of expression, the role of art in society, and the endurance of the creative spirit in the face of adversity.