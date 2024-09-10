Heads in the dirt

Hundreds, even thousands, of men’s heads sticking out of the ground in the scorching heat. Women bashing their heads on rocks to lose their beauty in hopes of escaping violation. Children forcefully separated from their families and taken to Turkish ones. This was the reality of Armenians during the Armenian Genocide, an atrocity still being denied today.

Growing up as a descendant of the Armenian Genocide evokes bittersweet emotions. While seeking to build a new future apart from ancestral experiences, one must also confront the traumas that have shaped family history from a young age.

I often recall evening discussions with my mother and father about the atrocities my family members endured — stories of my paternal great-grandparents having to leave behind their homes in Alashkert Village, located in modern-day Turkey, and accounts of how he saw fields of Armenian heads sticking out of the dirt in the summer heat. While escaping their homes in Mush, my maternal great-grandparents witnessed a mother who had passed away but was still feeding her newborn child. My maternal great-grandmother’s family in Kars was executed for being a priest’s family. My maternal great-grandfather was the only one in his family who survived and was taken to a Red Cross orphanage. For a split second, these accounts that were passed from generation to generation make me appreciate that we survived Turkey’s cruel attacks. But is it truly over?

It was difficult for me to comprehend that what our ancestors went through might be repeated. That was the reality in September 2020. Hearing the news that my cousins back home were sent to serve in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) War was horrifying. The previous stories of my great-grandparents flooded into my mind. Everything they endured for us to live in peace seemed to be flushed down the drain.

Confronted with this new pain and uncertainty, I recognized that as Armenians, we must safeguard what is persistently under threat. From that day forward, I vowed to stop running from past atrocities and instead to tackle the problem head-on. I not only attended Armenian protests but also actively engaged with various Armenian organizations. I realized our duty was to keep this fight alive for future generations. I became an educator of Armenian art, dance and history to young Armenians in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, hoping to instill patriotism and a sense of urgency in them. I understood that we could not shape a better future for upcoming generations without confronting and advocating for justice regarding our past and present.

I urge Armenians all around the world to stand up against the atrocities. Tell the stories passed down from generation to generation, not only to educate others but also to keep alive and remember the difficulties our ancestors endured.