The Region in Brief

Armenia

In the wake of the earthquake that struck Armenia a few days ago, authorities have established a commission to assess the damage. The earthquake occurred on August 12 at 2:02 a.m. local time, nine kilometers northwest of the town of Martuni at a depth of 10 kilometers. The earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.2, with an intensity of 5-6 points at the epicenter. The commission’s primary focus has been on Yeranos village, where significant damage was observed. Preliminary reports indicate that 82 buildings were affected, including cracks of varying sizes on the walls of 56 residential buildings. The secondary school, St. Astvatsatsin Church and the Cultural House in Tsakkar village also sustained damage.

Artsakh

The detained leaders of Artsakh, including former Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan as well as other high-ranking officials, have been held in Baku for nearly a year. Reports indicate their health has significantly worsened due to harsh prison conditions, including Levon Mnatsakanyan’s diabetes, Bako Sahakyan’s cardiovascular problems and Ruben Vardanyan’s hunger strike.

The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman has published photos on X showing satellite images of Mokhrenes village in Hadrut, which has been destroyed by Azerbaijani forces. “The satellite imagery shows that the majority of the village houses, the school, the kindergarten and other buildings have been pulled down. In total, over 40 homes and buildings have been demolished, while the St. Sargis Church of Mokhrenes was completely destroyed by October 2022,” Gegham Stepanyan wrote.

Georgia

PM Irakli Kobakhidze has announced that his ruling party, Georgian Dream, plans to investigate former President Mikheil Saakashvili and his United National Movement (UNM) party for their involvement in the 2008 Georgia-Russia war. Georgian Dream, which is perceived by some as having pro-Russian leanings, blames Saakashvili and the UNM for provoking Russia’s invasion of Georgia 16 years ago. This conflict began with a Georgian attack on Tskhinvali, the de facto capital of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia. Russia retaliated with a comprehensive land, sea and air invasion. The hostilities concluded with a ceasefire, leaving approximately 20% of Georgia under Russian control, according to Georgian authorities.

Iran

The Iranian Navy began air defense exercises near the port city of Astara in the southern Caspian Sea region on Tuesday. This announcement was made by Hamid Mousavi, the deputy mayor of Astara, who noted that the drill will involve the use of explosive munitions. This development comes amid heightened regional tensions following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, in Tehran on July 31. Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s death and vowed to retaliate. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps conducted military exercises from August 9-13 in the Iranian province of Kermanshah along the Iraq border.