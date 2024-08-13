Erdogan is said to have divine attributes: “Absolute power corrupts absolutely”

In his article in the Nordic Monitor, Abdullah Bozkurt wrote about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shrouding himself with the attributes of God, or Allah. Erdogan’s subservient inner circle reinforces that self-aggrandizing and exaggerated view by claiming that he has divine powers. The article is titled, “Turkey’s president suffers from a God complex, revered for attributes belonging to Allah and the Prophet.”

Bozkurt starts his article by describing Erdogan as “a leader who believes he possesses superior abilities and apparently suffers from a God complex… Erdogan has decimated the opposition, imprisoned his critics and opponents, consolidated all levers of power in his hands, destroyed checks and balances and become the sole decision-maker on all matters in his own country. His inflated view of his abilities and infallibility, coupled with the presence of yes-men surrounding him, reinforces his narcissistic personality and shores up his superiority complex. He considers himself the caliph, the leader of the entire Muslim community worldwide, and therefore believes he deserves special consideration.”

Bozkurt recalls that after Erdogan’s party’s (AKP) defeat in the March 2024 parliamentary elections, he said on April 17: “Ladies and gentlemen! Let everyone see and know this: nothing is over until we say it’s over.” This innocent sounding statement turns out to have “shocking ramifications… in the context of political Islamic circles, [challenging] the divine will of Allah, one of the six main pillars of Islam, which means Allah is the ultimate decision-maker and everything happens only according to His divine will. The remark reflects Erdogan’s inner thinking as he has become accustomed to being the final arbiter in Turkish matters after a long rule of near-absolute power. Erdogan did not utter these words in a vacuum; he has a long track record of seeing himself in such a godly manner. The worshipful praise from his followers has certainly contributed to shaping the president’s psyche.”

While speaking at a campaign rally in March 2024, Erdogan said, “We have come for mercy, not for wrath. Our mercy will prevail over our wrath.” By describing his government’s reaction to his critics and opponents in such a manner, Erdogan made “a direct reference to Allah’s unique attribute in the conventional Islamic school of thought, which was described in a saying of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad: ‘When Allah decreed the creation, He pledged Himself by writing in His Book which is laid down with Him: My Mercy prevails over My Wrath.’ Milli Gazete, the newspaper of the opposition Islamic political Saadet Party wrote: Erdogan ‘associating himself with the attributes of Allah astonished the audience.’”

Erdogan’s associates and senior members of his ruling party, engaging in sycophancy, make exaggerated statements reinforcing his claim of possessing superior powers. Here are some of the examples Bozkurt provided:

“In July 2011, the AKP’s then-Bursa deputy Huseyin Shahin stated after talking and visiting Erdogan that ‘even touching our esteemed Prime Minister [Erdogan], I believe, is an act of worship. I’m saying this because even his presence energizes us.’”

“Fevai Arslan, another lawmaker from Erdogan’s ruling AKP, said in January 2014, ‘There is Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a leader who embodies all the attributes of Allah. They wanted to thwart him.’”

“Zulfu Tolga Aghar, a long-time AKP lawmaker, likened Erdogan to God in a speech he made in August 2019, stating, ‘When we are told about the President, it feels like we are being told about Allah.’”

“Addressing some 1,500-party faithful in November 2009, Ismail Hakkı Eser, the AKP’s then-Aydın provincial office head, told the crowd, ‘Let no one doubt the love and respect our people under this roof have for our Prime Minister [Erdogan]. We are devoted to our Prime Minister; he is like a second prophet to us.’”

“Former EU affairs minister Egemen Baghish declared several cities to be holy, akin to the Islamic holy sites of Mecca and Medina, in February 2013, saying, ‘Rize, Istanbul and Siirt are holy cities because these three cities have been instrumental in the birth of the greatest leader in the history of the Republic of Turkey.’ Rize is Erdogan’s family’s home province, while Istanbul is where he was brought up and entered politics. Siirt, his wife’s home province, is the constituency where he was elected to parliament for the first time in a March 2003 repeat election. Despite being incriminated in a multi-million dollar graft scheme, Erdogan stood by Baghish and appointed him ambassador to the Czech Republic.”

“Some went as far as saying that Erdogan surpassed the Islamic Prophet. Efkan Ala, then interior minister, said, ‘Prophet Muhammad was overtaken by pride, so God warned him. We, on the other hand, will not be tempted by pride.’ Ala’s successor, Suleyman Soylu, claimed in December 2021 that the work of the Erdogan government was the work of Allah. ‘Don’t just look at what we do. We don’t do it by ourselves. We believe that it is Allah who makes us do it.’”

“In February 2010, Oktay Saral, an AKP politician who governed the Of district of Trabzon province, called for the worship of Erdogan and said that a prayer of gratitude, similar to Muslim rituals for God, must be performed because Erdogan is the blessed leader of the Islamic world.”

“Some of Erdogan’s deputies likened his speeches to the Sunnah, which refers to the sayings and practices of the Prophet Muhammad and is considered to be the second authoritative source of knowledge for Muslims after the holy Quran.”

Bozkurt added: “There have been dozens of instances of God-like attributions made for Erdogan during his more than two decades of rule in Turkey. None of them were challenged by Erdogan himself, who appeared to enjoy such praise. In his self-perception, perhaps he feels like a god or a God-chosen messenger who came to power to lead Muslims all over the world.”

“Compounding matters further is that President Erdogan is surrounded by yes-men and women who worship him and dare not utter views that would displease him. The profile of people he has chosen to include in his inner circle paints a picture of those who shy away from critical thinking and avoid challenging views in the governance of the country. In reality, Erdogan is nothing but a thug, a narcissistic dictator who abuses religion for his political ambitions while enriching his family members and associates with billions of dollars through pervasive corruption in his administration and profits from all sorts of illicit business activities and criminal enterprises,” Bozkurt concluded.