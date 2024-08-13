AYF interns experience Armenia for the first time

YEREVAN—Embarking on a journey to a place deeply rooted in one’s heritage is a powerful experience, filled with both discovery and reflection. This is especially true for those of us in Armenia for the first time. We hope to convey the essence of such a journey through a personal lens, sharing the emotions, memories and connections that have been woven into the fabric of this adventure. Our goal is to provide a glimpse into the profound impact of exploring one’s ancestral homeland, not just as a traveler, but as someone reconnecting with their past. We hope that through these experiences, readers will gain a deeper understanding of the importance of heritage, the beauty of Armenia and the timeless value of memories.

Tamar Almasian

Ever since I can remember, it has been my dream to come to Armenia, see the homeland and reconnect with my Armenian roots. When given the opportunity to come to Yerevan for the AYF Internship, I did not hesitate. Over the past seven weeks, my fellow interns and I have gone on numerous excursions around Armenia. Seeing everything in person has been an eye-opening experience. Growing up, I saw pictures either from the internet or friends and family, and the transition from pictures to real life was breathtaking. Seeing everything from Mount Ararat to Etchmiadzin, Sardarabad and Lake Sevan, just to name a few, is something that I have not taken for granted.

Thinking back to our first couple of weeks in Armenia, I was very nervous. Coming into this internship, one of my biggest fears was not being able to speak Armenian. However, over time and through lots of practice, I have become comfortable understanding sentences and getting around Yerevan. Although I am still not completely fluent, my reading, writing and speaking would not be where they are today if I had not traveled to Armenia. With my language skills improving, I also have become more comfortable ordering food. Many menus in Yerevan are written in Armenian, and when I first arrived I struggled with understanding how to order food. Over time I have been able to order at restaurants and cafes and sometimes even order for my friends. The food in Armenia is some of the best food I’ve ever had in my life. Whether it be the kebab, dolma, shawarma or mante, it has all been delicious. Not only is the food amazing, but the hospitality and welcoming atmosphere make me feel very much at home. Visiting villages on excursions was a feeling like no other. I’m finally seeing things with my own eyes, and I wish I could stay here forever.

Having participated in Armenian dance as a kid, seeing our age-old traditions celebrated in the homeland sends shivers down my spine. Little me would never imagine an opportunity like this one. The last Friday of each month, Armenians in Yerevan gather at Cascade and dance all night with the Karin Folk Ensemble. I couldn’t help but join. I truly felt at home. Seeing everyone, including fellow interns or locals, dancing for hours to music that has been around for years makes me appreciate my Armenian heritage.

I am most excited, however, for my family to come and join me. Ever since I got here, I have been counting down the days until my parents and siblings arrive, and after almost two months, the countdown has shortened to just two days. My excitement has made me appreciate not only my family but my culture. too. I want my family to experience the homeland the way I have, and to be there with them along their journey is a blessing.

With only one more week left, I’m striving to do as much as I can to create long lasting memories and expand the part of my identity that I have discovered while in Armenia. I plan on coming back as soon and as often as I can. Armenia has changed me for the better, and I will cherish my time here forever.

Nyree Kourkounian

It is hard to believe that one can be so deeply connected to a place they have never visited, but for as long as I can remember, Armenia has been more than just a distant land to me. Armenian traditions and values were the foundation of my upbringing. I knew the history, politics and culture, yet there remained one profound experience I had yet to encounter — walking the lands of Armenia itself. This summer, I had the privilege of visiting and working in Armenia, an experience that has connected me with my ancestral homeland and the legacy of my family’s success.

The opportunity to visit Armenia this summer allowed me to step beyond the stories I’ve heard and immerse myself in the land that is the symbol of my identity. From the moment I arrived, the landscapes, sounds and vibrancy of Yerevan and its outskirts resonated with a profound sense of belonging. It is as if every step I take on Armenian soil is a step deeper into my own identity. Each day spent here is a journey through the history that has shaped my family’s past, and by extension, my own.

One of the most significant aspects of this trip was the rare and touching experience of having my mother, grandmother and aunt join me in Armenia. To have three generations of my family together on our ancestral lands was an extraordinary and emotional experience. As we explored historic sites, savored traditional dishes and spent quality time together, it became evident how deeply our Armenian heritage has influenced our lives. Through our shared moments in Armenia, we connected with our roots and celebrated a legacy carried through generations.

This journey also gave me a new perspective on my family’s business in America. My ancestors escaped the Armenian Genocide and settled in West Andover, Massachusetts, where they established a family business that is still a cornerstone in our lives. We all still reside on the property where this journey began, a living testament to our resilience and enduring spirit. I see the same values that my family has instilled in me mirrored among the locals of Armenia. Witnessing the pride of the Armenian people has strengthened my appreciation for the heritage I cherish.

My time in Armenia has not only offered closure for a significant part of my life but has reaffirmed the importance of carrying forward the values and spirit of my ancestors. My journey has completed a full circle, linking my family’s past struggles with our present achievements. As I return to America, I will bring a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper connection to my identity. My memories made in my homeland will stay with me forever and will shape my path forward as an active member of the Armenian community.

Sophia Marangoudakis

Growing up, I was always aware of Armenia, our culture and of course, the constant current events and political situation. I have been a member of the Armenian Youth Federation since I was 10, learning about our cause and attending seminars and Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) advocacy days to help our homeland. I had a preconceived image of what Armenia was like: run down but filled with passionate people.

Once I arrived, I was in awe of Yerevan and noticed how similar it was to home. There are many stores, restaurants of varying cuisines, public water fountains (pulpulaks), tourists and associates traveling to Armenia for work. I was shocked by how many Russian travelers there are. While I have been here for just over a month and a half, I have realized that Armenia is beautiful and bustling, with many hard working late (early) sleepers who are committed to their families. I have really realized how pivotal it is for us as diasporans to use our voice, time and philanthropic resources.

Armenia is an amazing country, and many times I have been left in awe. For our first excursion we went to Khor Virap and Noravank Monastery, and I was speechless. It was amazing to see our vibrant yerakouyn flag flying, the monasteries built of tuff and tourists arriving in buses to visit our beautiful country. It has been a blessing getting to know the locals of Yerevan and neighboring villages, whether that be at the Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan where I am completing my internship or at Fuller House Armenia where I volunteered to help a family build a new home. It is amazing to see the drive they have for their families and the passion for their country. I have loved hearing their stories, from how their families started their businesses to their opinions and hopes for Artsakh and their goals in the future. At the Marriott, I have shared my own goal of owning boutique hotels with my peers, many of whom are in school, and my supervisor. It was inspiring to see his motivation to do the same and the tremendous effort he puts into his current job in order to ensure everything is correct, smooth and professional. I look forward to reconnecting one day when we both have our own hotels — his in Goris and mine who knows where!

Being an intern with the AYF internship has been an experience unlike any other. I have carved khachkars, celebrated birthdays with locals, lived in a house with 17 others, ziplined between mountains and explored everything that Armenia has to offer. Yerevan is a great city that offers so much! If you are ever in Yerevan, I definitely recommend walking around at 7:30 in the morning. The city is quiet and peaceful. You can sense the feeling of excitement before the busy day ahead. Since I have experienced a lot this summer, I have become more comfortable with the unknown, realizing that schedules do not always go as planned and embracing the moment! Cheers to new memories and more visits to Haiastan!

Aram Najarian

To say that my first time in Armenia has been amazing is an understatement. Growing up as a member of the AYF, I had the opportunity to participate in almost every event and visit many Armenian communities on the East Coast. Whether it was the 2022 AYF Convention in Chicago or the 2023 NATs in New York, the AYF has always provided me with a blueprint to meet new Armenians. Despite these experiences, I never had the chance to go to Armenia. When I heard about the AYF Internship, I knew I needed to apply. When I was accepted in April, I was so excited and couldn’t wait until mid-June to visit the homeland. It did not disappoint.

My favorite part of the summer so far has been our hike and camping night in Lastiver. The hike down took about 45 minutes, and the hike up took about an hour and fifteen minutes. It was scenic and easy enough to enjoy all the beautiful things mountainous Armenia has to offer. Even though the hike was great, the night was even better: the music, the dancing and best of all, the khorovats. There was enough food for all of us to eat like kings.

Having just finished my freshman year of college, I feel so grateful for the opportunity to visit the homeland. I have met a lot of great people, including my fellow interns, coworkers and other amazing people of Armenia. This has been the best summer of my life and made me realize that visiting more often is more important than I had first thought. I cannot wait for the final two weeks of the internship and wish the best of luck to future AYF interns.

Emily Sardaryan

My first time in Armenia has been nothing short of extraordinary. Growing up, I was immersed in stories about the rich heritage of Armenia. My father often recounted tales of our ancestors and their lives in the homeland. Walking the same streets that they once did has always been a dream, and now that I am here, it is a profoundly special and emotional experience for my entire family. While the opportunity to enhance my clinical experience as a pre-med intern is invaluable, it is the memories I’ve created that I will cherish forever.

Choosing a favorite part of this journey is impossible. Each moment holds a special place in my heart. Khor Virap was breathtaking; seeing Mount Ararat for the first time filled me with awe and a deep sense of connection to my roots. Visiting Lori and Dilijan was unforgettable; the adventurous activities, along with the locals’ kindness and willingness to engage in conversations, made me feel right at home. Our weekend trip to Syunik was particularly emotional, as it brought me close to Artsakh, driving on the same roads that families used to flee the region just months ago.

Among the most cherished memories are the simple yet profound moments, like helping with khorovats in Lastiver, setting and cleaning the table at Fuller House, playing volleyball with the Camp Javakhk campers in Daragyugh, and visiting my great grandfather’s grave and my father’s childhood home in Erebuni. These activities transported me back to family gatherings, evoking feelings of warmth and belonging. Calling my family back home each day to share stories, laughs and even tears of joy and sadness has been the best way to encapsulate this journey. This trip has been a blend of clinical learning, personal growth and deep emotional connections, making it an experience that I will treasure forever.

Raffi Sarrafian

After numerous years of waiting, the day had finally arrived. I was flying to Armenia and spending the next nine weeks there. Although part of me was anxious about being on the other side of the world away from my family, I could not wait to finally explore and experience everything that was Armenia. After 14 total hours of flying, a 13 hour layover in Vienna and a grand total of three hours of sleep in over 36 hours, I finally arrived in Yerevan.

Upon receiving my bag at baggage claim and meeting with the internship director Emin, we made the drive from Zvartnots airport to the apartment where I would stay with 17 others for the next nine weeks. When I arrived at the apartment, the sun had risen. I went out to the balcony, and there it was — Mount Ararat. The concept of being in Armenia dawned on me at that moment, and I couldn’t help but take a picture and spend some time looking around at the city from the balcony.

Over the past seven weeks, I have had the opportunity to experience all of Armenia. I am extremely grateful for this experience, as I have not only seen everything Armenia has to offer but also further built my professional experience. Most importantly, I have been able to give back and assist Armenia as a member of the diaspora.

It is hard to highlight my favorite parts of this internship as I have enjoyed every aspect of this summer. However, there were a few moments that stood out over what has been an eventful and memorable summer. Some of my favorite places we visited are Tatev Monastery, Etchmiadzin and Garni Temple. Additionally, some of my most enjoyable experiences were dancing at Cascade, rafting in Dilijan, going to Camp Javakhk, and hiking and staying a night in Lastiver. These moments, along with everything else, have been great, but what has made it truly memorable is all of the people I’ve met and the new friends I have made while in Armenia. I am very grateful to be in Armenia this summer with such great people, and I can’t wait for what the remaining time I have left in Armenia holds.

Aleen Soulakian

Whenever I would tell someone that I had never been to Armenia before, a look of astonishment would appear on their face. Growing up, I went to Armenian school and learned how to speak, read and write Armenian. I learned about Armenian heritage and culture and immersed myself in it as much as I could. I have been an active member of my local Armenian community through organizations including Hamazkayin and AYF, yet it took me two decades to visit the motherland.

“Living like a local” is a phrase we interns have heard a lot this summer, and it has been at the heart of our experience. Walking or taking the bus to work every day, grabbing lunch with coworkers and gaining experience in my field of interest gave me insight into what a day in the life of a working Armenian looks like. For the past seven weeks, I have had the privilege of working for Music Promo Today, a dynamic marketing agency that helps artists thrive in the music industry. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with this evolving company, where I’ve gained valuable knowledge and skills.

As an AYF intern, I’ve also participated in many excursions and adventures that I will never forget. Our first excursion to the Syunik province immediately stands out. It was a perfect start to the summer and a great way for all of us interns to bond. Noravank Monastery and the Wings of Tatev cable car were among my favorites. The view from the Khndzoresk bridge was indescribable, and the night we spent all together at the Goris Hotel will always be memorable. During our three-day trip to Dilijan, Ijevan and Lastiver, I had the thrill of zip lining, rafting and hiking, adding to the excitement and making the experience even more exhilarating. Additionally, I had the opportunity to participate in Camp Javakhk, a day camp in a predominantly Armenian region of Georgia, where I spent a week connecting with the Armenian youth in Akhaltsikhe. Teaching Armenian songs and dances to the campers and witnessing the impact we made as members of the Armenian diaspora was a life-changing experience, and I will cherish every day I spent with the kids from ‘Tshka.

Aside from all the excursions, living in a house with 17 other people in Yerevan has been an incredible experience. I have made the best memories of my life living with all the interns under one roof. Cooking dinner in the house, watching the sunset on the balcony, karaoke nights and our biweekly family dinners are a few highlights I’ve shared with my fellow interns. Walking around the streets of Yerevan is an unparalleled experience. It’s one thing to see pictures and stories from friends of all these places, but actually dancing at Cascade and watching the fountain show at Republic Square is emotional and fulfilling.

I will forever be grateful to the AYF Internship for giving us the amazing opportunity to spend the summer in the homeland. It has been the best and most rewarding summer of my life. Although it took me 20 years to get here, it was worth the wait.

Meenas Zorian

As the first in my family to return, I had no idea what to expect or what the homeland would be like. But upon arriving, I was awestruck.

Everything from the food to the architecture and the people have surpassed all the expectations I had for Armenia. Experiences such as visiting Etchmiadzin, camping in Lastiver and floating down the Debed river in Lori are memories that I will cherish forever. Going into this internship, I was worried about my Armenian language skills, but to my surprise, I have been able to manage in a workplace where nobody knows English.

Having the chance to immerse myself in the work life in Armenia is an experience that I greatly appreciate. As a structural engineering intern, I have seen what the future of Armenia holds and the projects that are currently under development in different areas throughout the country. Through this experience, I am happy to have been able to practice my Armenian for the first time since Armenian school and see the improvements I have made with the language.

The wealth of experiences I have had in this country will stay with me for the rest of my life, and I am so grateful to have been part of the 2024 AYF Internship.

Conclusion

As our time in Armenia this summer comes to an end, we feel closer than ever before to our culture and identity. Our experience with the AYF Internship has motivated us to go back to our local communities as active and passionate members, serving as role models for generations to come. While our first time in the homeland has been extraordinarily unique, we cannot wait to return and create timeless memories with fellow Armenians, both local and diasporan. We hope to accompany first timers in the future and navigate them through their journey, reminiscing on our memories in a full-circle manner.