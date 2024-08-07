Armenian-American Mark Tashjian running for State Representative in Massachusetts

GEORGETOWN, Mass.—Mark Tashjian, an Armenian-American small business owner and Georgetown, Massachusetts Finance Committee member, is seeking the Republican nomination for state representative in Massachusetts’ 2nd Essex District.

Tashjian’s desire to run for state representative is rooted in his deep ties to the Armenian-American community and his belief in the power of grassroots activism.

“Armenians are some of the sharpest minds and brightest leaders in every industry. One of the reasons I am running for state representative is to inspire the Armenian community to get constructively involved in local government,” Tashjian said. “We have brilliant examples like former California governor George Deukmejian Jr. who have gone before us, and we all have a part to play as diasporan Armenians. Let’s get involved in building a secure and globally impactful future for the United States and Armenia.”

In Massachusetts, the Tashjian campaign intends to call attention to the need for leadership and advocacy to build up small town economies and responsible, local management. The six communities of the 2nd Essex District — Ipswich, Hamilton, Georgetown, Newbury, Rowley and Topsfield Precinct 1 — need a partner on Massachusetts’ Beacon Hill as they seek to address an out-of-control cost of living, the rampant overdevelopment of 40B housing, the need for rural education and infrastructure support and a state government that lacks basic transparency.

“The families in our local towns deserve better. At a time with so much turmoil and uncertainty, we rightly expect our state leaders to be outspoken on the issues that matter and engaged with constituents on a personal level,” Tashjian said. “Unfortunately, we are not receiving that kind of leadership right now. Over these next few months, I intend to learn about the issues facing our community, and I hope to be a voice for leadership and action on those very issues. That’s why I’m running — to show up, to listen to the people’s needs and to bring their voice to Beacon Hill.”

“Having served as the state representative for the 2nd Essex district for over a decade, I know what it takes to bring a strong voice to Beacon Hill on behalf of our communities,” added former Rep. Lenny Mirra (R-Georgetown). “Mark will bring his incredible work ethic, experience as a job creator and his background as an advocate for women, victims of genocide and people struggling with mental health. He knows what it takes to win and be an effective representative, and I’m proud to be in his corner.”

A grandson of Armenian Genocide refugees, Tashjian is actively involved in both the local Armenian community through Ararat Church in Salem, New Hampshire, and in Armenia itself. Tashjian volunteers with a mission organization based in a remote Armenian village, serving the needs of Artsakh refugees who faced ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan. Currently, he is working to support Armenia-based education and business leaders in developing relationships between U.S.-based organizations and Armenia.

As Tashjian embarks on this journey to serve as state representative, he is calling upon the support of his fellow Armenian-Americans. By endorsing his candidacy and contributing to his campaign, members of the Armenian community have the opportunity to play an instrumental role in shaping the future of their nation and advocating for positive change. Visit www.marktash.com to learn more and donate.