A Journey of Purpose

Amidst the 2020 Artsakh war, I was hit with the disturbing realization that my generation was the last hope left for Armenia. There was no one we could rely on anymore. The fate of Armenia was now in our hands. Although I had an interest in law my entire childhood, I suddenly found myself with an urgency to pursue international law, specifically focusing on Armenia. The thought of dedicating my life to working towards ensuring the viability of a free, independent Armenia and Artsakh would not leave my mind and still to this day remains fundamental to my evolving purpose in life.

The years 2020-2023 were challenging for many of us. Personally, I was navigating the complexities of my final high school years in the rigorous IB diploma program while maintaining my commitments to my Armenian community in Vancouver, which included the AYF, Homenetmen and church. All the while, my homeland was crumbling under the weight of Turkey and Azerbaijan’s continued genocide. The frustration within me grew immensely. I bore deep resentment towards both the Canadian and Armenian governments for their apparent inaction and indifference. I felt a profound sense of isolation from my classmates, who couldn’t fully grasp the gravity of the situation in my homeland. My heartbreak was amplified by the knowledge that friends my age in Armenia and Artsakh were serving in the military. These years were marked by an overwhelming mix of sadness, anger and frustration.

In 2022, during the summer before my senior year of high school, I applied for the ANCA Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy in Washington, D.C. It was undoubtedly one of the most incredible experiences of my life. Over the course of five days, I gained a comprehensive understanding of the American political system, including the legislative process, how to push pro-Armenia legislation and the role of lobbying groups. Additionally, I had the opportunity to meet with Armenian-American scholars and Hill staff. This experience completely changed my mindset, aspirations and the trajectory of my career. I finally had a place to channel my frustrations in a productive manner instead of letting them eat me alive. This program opened my eyes to the privilege I have as a Canadian-Armenian, with access to some of the world’s top education, that can lead me to make a real change for my community. It was through the Summer Academy that my interest in human rights and international law was sparked. I decided to fully commit my life to pursuing a prominent role in Canadian politics — working towards achieving justice for my local and broader communities. From that point forward, my focus shifted entirely toward Armenia, and my actions were aimed at fostering our prosperity.

After graduating from high school, I had to decide where I wanted to go for university. I knew I wanted to study political science while continuing my involvement in the Armenian community, but I didn’t know where. A lot of my friends went to local universities, and while the appeal of living close to my family was tempting, I could feel inside of me that there were bigger opportunities I was meant to take on and that I needed to learn how to be independent to face them. I loved the idea of moving east for its large, active Armenian community, but I was not set on any city in particular.

Everything changed when I was offered an academic scholarship to Carleton University in Ottawa. The only things I knew existed in Ottawa were the parliament and my cousin. Ottawa is the capital of Canada, but it does not have an AYF or Homenetmen chapter; I was not even sure if it had an Armenian church. I was tempted to decline the offer to Carleton, because the uncertainty of what my community was going to look like scared me. I was talking with my mom one night about the guilt I felt for leaving the Vancouver community, and she said something that was the sole determining factor of my move to Ottawa. She said to me, “You are making the sacrifice of being away from your community now to pursue the best education possible so that you can make an even larger impact on your broader community in the future.” I realized I was not betraying my community by leaving but was committing to a larger goal of serving my people.

So, I left for Ottawa.

My first year of university was amazing. I met some Armenians in my school, and we got together and re-started the Armenian Students Association of Ottawa. I interned with the ANC Canada, and I began teaching Western Armenian reading, writing and grammar at Ottawa’s “Ararad” Sunday Armenian school. My involvement in the Armenian community looked different than it did when I was growing up in Vancouver, where we had an AYF and Homenetmen chapter along with two Armenian churches. However, it was incredibly fulfilling to meet such a vibrant and supportive community in Ottawa, and they made it easier to live so far from home.

The Leo Sarkisian Internship (LSI) has been a goal of mine since I completed the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy in 2022. I wanted to deepen my understanding of Armenian diaspora advocacy and explore effective strategies for advancing the Armenian cause in the international political sphere. Furthermore, I had set a personal goal to strengthen my speaking skills with politicians and learn how to bring forth our concerns, since I aim to pursue a career in this field. Given that the United States is the world’s most powerful nation, I had confidence that this internship, along with my studies in political science and international relations, would equip me with the necessary skills for a career in international law.

This internship exceeded all my expectations and was pivotal in contributing to my self-growth. We had an incredible group of 10 girls (shoutout to my girls) and, of course, our one and only Armen. All of us — from different backgrounds, cities and upbringings, united through our shared love for the cause and for global justice — experienced a life-changing six weeks together. I had the opportunity to lobby on Capitol Hill, speak with congressional staffers and present our legislative requests to U.S. senators and representatives. I developed a sense of confidence that has been transformative to my personal growth. My favorite memories are the spontaneous adventures we went on outside of the LSI itinerary, whether it was late-night ice cream walks at the Wharf or attending the ANC Richmond annual picnic and exploring St. James Armenian Church.

I am extremely grateful for the experience that the Leo Sarkisian Internship provided me. I wholeheartedly believe in the work of the ANCA as it aligns with my values and beliefs, which include being a voice for those who do not have one. For any high school, university or graduate students who are considering applying, I cannot encourage you enough. I have no doubts that you will be introduced to a broader world of political advocacy, opening your mind to new ways of thinking, new connections and an immense sense of fulfillment.

We are at a pivotal moment in our history, when decisions made today will shape the course of our homeland and diaspora for generations to come. We can all play a role in shaping the future of our nation if we choose to. Working with my community and peers, I look forward to taking on the challenges and opportunities ahead.