Jack Jr. celebrates his Mexican-Armenian background through comedy

Jack Jr., a Mexican-Armenian stand-up comedian, has cultivated a deep connection with both of his cultural backgrounds.

Born and raised in Glendale, California, he grew up in a family surrounded by comedy. His parents own the Ha Ha Comedy Club in North Hollywood. Jack attended Pilibos Armenian School and later Hoover High School and Glendale Community College. He has humorous recollections from his school years. He remembers his first bake sale at Pilibos, where he thought they would sell donuts. He asked his mom for money and eagerly waited for donuts, but got menayeesh instead. He had heartburn by the third period.

Initially, Jack Jr. was an entrepreneur, but he found his calling in comedy, heeding his father’s advice to use it as a form of therapy. “Comedy is my therapy. It saved my life!” he shared with the Weekly.

Jack Jr. has built a successful career, performing across the globe in London, Paris, Dubai, Canada and all over the United States. His style of comedy is a mixture of observational, situational and improv. He holds his audience’s attention with his whimsical interactions. “I love making people forget about their problems for that hour that they are with me,” he added. If you ever attend a Jack Jr. comedy show, be prepared for non-stop laughter.

He also supports various Armenian organizations, including Hayk for Our Heroes, AGBU, Homenetmen and the AYF. He is committed to using his platform to raise awareness and funds for causes near and dear to his heart. The 2020 war in Artsakh encouraged his activism, even as he was met with challenges with using social media as a tool for activism.

“During the 44-day war, something happened to me, and I realized I needed to do more to help my community and bring awareness. I use stand-up comedy to bring the community laughter and raise funds and awareness. My Instagram algorithm didn’t like that. I got shadow-banned and got Azeri and Turk bots ruining my algorithm, but I didn’t care. My heart is in it, and I love our people,” Jack Jr. said.

Jack Jr. remains committed to his communities, blending humor with advocacy to bring joy and support to Mexicans and Armenians. His upcoming shows at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and the Alex Theater in Glendale in May of 2025, as well as a host of others across the country, will amplify his growing influence, as he continues to use comedy as a catalyst for positive changes.