Armenian Film Festival Australia to feature Mickey Mouse Funhouse “Vardavar!” episode

The Armenian Film Festival Australia (AFFA) is thrilled to announce that Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Funhouse “Vardavar!” episode will screen as part of the 2024 festival. This special screening will headline an expanded selection of family-friendly films at the festival’s eighth edition, running in Sydney from August 16-25 and in Melbourne from September 6-8.

“Vardavar!” sees Mickey and friends celebrating the Armenian water festival, when participants joyfully splash water on each other. The story showcases elements of Armenian culture, including language, food and traditional dress, and features the goddess Astghik.

This third season of Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Funhouse sees the beloved characters journeying to culturally rich locations like Armenia, Korea and India.

Margaret Chater and Hourie Demirjian, co-founders and co-directors of AFFA, expressed their excitement: “We’re delighted to bring this charming celebration of Armenian culture to our youngest Australian audiences. The inclusion of the Mickey Mouse Funhouse ‘Vardavar!’ episode in our program underscores our commitment to showcasing Armenia’s rich heritage to viewers of all ages. We are grateful Disney has allowed us to screen this episode.”

The family-friendly program will also include the animated feature Anahit, based on an Armenian folk tale, and Armenia’s first superhero film, Vishap.

The festival will also pay tribute to cinematic legends, celebrating the 100th birthday of celebrated filmmaker Sergei Parajanov and French-Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour.

The Armenian Film Festival 2024 will open with the world premiere of The Golden Chain of Mercy, a groundbreaking documentary highlighting Australia and New Zealand’s humanitarian aid efforts following the Armenian Genocide. Also screening are the comedy Women in Black and award-winning features and shorts.

All films feature English subtitles. For the full festival program and to purchase tickets, visit www.armenianfilmfestival.com.au.