A summer of Armenian pride and unity at AYF Camp Haiastan Teen Session 2024

FRANKLIN, Mass.—From June 23 to July 5, 2024, 81 enthusiastic campers gathered at AYF Camp Haiastan for an unforgettable teen session filled with activities, learning and a celebration of Armenian culture. This year’s session was marked by a series of exciting events, incredible volunteers and a deep sense of community.

A highlight of the camp was Mshaguyt Or (Armenian Cultural Day), which featured a range of activities celebrating Armenian heritage. Michael and Susan Guzelian visited to make lahmajun with the campers, a cooking session that was a hit. Mimi Parseghian, the kitchen assistant, ensured that everything ran smoothly. The campers not only enjoyed the delicious Armenian dish but also learned traditional techniques to make it.

In addition to the culinary delights, campers participated in workshops on the traditional Armenian craft of knot making and lace work, presented by artisan Emma Welty. These workshops provided a hands-on experience, allowing campers to learn and appreciate the intricate skills involved in this craft.

The Armenia Tree Project presented an engaging session during which campers learned about the tradition of the wishing tree. This tradition involves tying ribbons to a tree while making a wish, symbolizing hope and aspirations. The campers created their own wishing tree, participating in a meaningful and culturally rich activity that connected them to their Armenian roots.

On Saturday night, music filled the camp at our first dance of the 2024 camping season. Renowned musicians John Berberian, Mal Barsamian, Ron Tutunjian and Bruce Gigarjian volunteered their time to play traditional Armenian music for the campers. Their performances were not only entertaining but also educational, teaching the campers about the rich musical heritage of Armenia.

Song Night, one of the camp’s long-standing activities, was a memorable night filled with Armenian pride. Campers learned and sang patriotic Armenian songs, which filled them with a strong sense of unity and cultural identity. The view of Uncas Pond and campfire s’mores provided the perfect setting for the impromptu khrakhjank.

The second annual Professional Day was another significant programming addition during which professionals, many of them camp alumni, came to share their knowledge and experiences with the campers. This day was designed to inspire and educate campers about various career paths and interests, providing valuable insights and mentorship.

Workshops included fashion styling and marketing, led by Taline and Adi Guzelian; law, presented by attorney Seta Accouci; engineering, led by medical engineer Kevork Hamparian; occupational therapy, presented by Ani Bournazian; athletics, represented by Anto Keshgegian in basketball and Sasoun and Mher Tcholakian in football; and cooking, led by Billy Manzo, owner of Federal Hill Pizza.

A special visit from Berj Najarian, former New England Patriots Chief of Operations and current Chief of Staff at Boston College, was a highlight for many campers. Najarian shared his experiences and brought along his Super Bowl rings, which both campers and staff had the chance to see and try on. His visit was inspiring and motivational, leaving a lasting impression.

During arts and crafts sessions, campers created beautiful Armenian mosaics. This activity not only allowed them to express their creativity but also helped them connect with their Armenian heritage through art. Artist Ani Babaian played a significant role in this activity by teaching the staff about mosaics during staff week, enriching the camp’s artistic endeavors with cultural depth and historical context.

The campers enjoyed a field trip to Armenian Heritage Park and Quincy Market, where they explored and learned more about Armenian history and culture. Barbara Tellalian, Kristin Assadoorian and Susan Deranian provided in-depth instruction on the history and significance of Armenian Heritage Park, enriching the campers’ understanding and appreciation of this important cultural landmark. This trip was not only educational but also provided a fun outing for the campers to bond and create memories.

Hye Jahm (Armenian School) and Hye Talks, presented by the AYF Camp Council, were both highly successful. These sessions provided campers with the opportunity to learn more about Armenian language, history and culture, deepening their connection to their heritage. During Week 1, the focus was on AYF initiatives. Joey Charchaflian spoke about working at Camp Haiastan, Ani Khachatourian presented the Camp Javakhk Program and Ani Ouligian shared insights about the AYF internship.

Week 2 shifted the focus to “Everyone Can Find Their Role in AYF,” highlighting the various Central Councils: Nareg Mkrtschjan on the Junior Seminar Committee, Elizabeth Krmzian on the Camp Haiastan Committee, Levon Nishanian on the PR Committee, Anoush Krafian on the Athletic Committee and Jacob Jawharjian on the Hai Tahd Committee. These sessions emphasized the diverse opportunities within AYF and how each camper could contribute to the organization’s mission.

The Camp Olympics was a highly-anticipated event, and the campers were thrilled to participate. The excitement reached its peak during the annual Camp Haiastan Teen Session Color Run, where campers were doused with red, blue or orange paint to reveal their team colors. Congratulations to the Orange Team for bringing home the gold!

The AYF Camp Haiastan Teen Session of 2024 was a remarkable success, filled with learning, cultural pride and unforgettable experiences. Thanks to the dedicated volunteers, musicians, professionals and staff, the campers left with a stronger sense of Armenian identity and community. This session exemplified the spirit of AYF Camp Haiastan, where Armenian youth come together to learn, grow and celebrate their rich heritage.