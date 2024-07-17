US says Armenia and Azerbaijan must make “tough compromises”

YEREVAN—Following a press briefing on July 15, during which U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the necessity of “difficult choices and tough compromises” in the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Vahe Hovhannisyan from the “Alternative Projects” group highlighted the dire state of governance within Armenia.

Hovhannisyan described the severe infrastructural issues plaguing the country, noting that “one part of the city has no electricity, the other part has no water, the streets are rocky, and the busiest intersections go for hours without any regulation.” He lamented that, by and large, the country is not governed.

The “Alternative Project” is a public organization, operating independently from the Armenian government and comprising experts from diverse fields such as economy, law, politics and education.

Miller’s remarks came in the context of the recent tripartite meeting involving the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the U.S. Secretary of State in Washington. At the start of the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “both countries are very close to being able to reach a final agreement, one that the United States would strongly, strongly support.”

While acknowledging “incredible progress” in the talks, Miller stressed that reaching a final agreement will require both parties to confront tough decisions. “A peace agreement is crucial for the stability and security of both countries and the region,” he said, underscoring the U.S. commitment to pushing for a resolution.

However, Hovhannisyan criticized the Armenian government’s apparent indifference to these urgent issues. He noted that, while Azerbaijan makes tough demands and the U.S. pushes for difficult compromises, the government has taken a “carefree vacation.” “The only work activity is the bicycle,” he remarked, referring to Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s recent “public” bike rides shared on social media.

Amid this backdrop, Armenia’s shift away from Russia and towards a Western political orientation continues. The recent increase in announcements and visits by high-ranking U.S. officials to Armenia suggests that Armenian authorities are pursuing a strategic political reorientation.

In early July, a delegation led by U.S. Senator Roger Wicker visited Yerevan, followed by USAID President Samantha Power. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya also visited Armenia from July 13-16, where she met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

Moreover, the Armenian-American joint military exercise “Eagle Partner-2024” was officially launched on July 15 at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy. The opening ceremony featured Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Christina Quinn and other distinguished guests. The national anthems of Armenia and the United States, along with the anthem of the “Eagle Partner” military exercise, were performed.

The military exercises, scheduled to be held from July 15-24, have drawn criticism from the Russian government, which claims that the drills undermine established security cooperation mechanisms between Armenia and Russia.

During a briefing on July 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed concerns about Washington’s influence on Armenia through these exercises. “By engaging in military exercises and training programs under its auspices, Washington imposes NATO standards on Armenia’s armed forces, which results in the West gaining additional leverage over Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy,” Zakharova stated.

Zakharova argued that Yerevan’s actions are becoming systemic and threaten to undermine long-standing cooperation frameworks between Armenia and Russia in the security domain. She suggested that despite the peacekeeping objectives declared by Western nations, their primary aim is to establish a strategic foothold in the region for their geopolitical projects.

“These steps by Yerevan undermine the prospects of launching established cooperation mechanisms in this area,” Zakharova noted. “Whatever peace-making goals the Westerners declare, the main task is obviously to create a springboard for the implementation of their own geopolitical projects.”

The “Eagle Partner” exercises involve soldiers from the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces, the U.S. Ground Forces in Europe and Africa and the Kansas National Guard. They mark a significant move in Armenia’s ongoing shift towards the West.

Political scientist and security expert Davit Harutyunov argued that Armenia’s reorientation towards the West is primarily driven by security concerns. Despite Armenia’s efforts to demonstrate loyalty to Western interests, Harutyunov cautioned that the West, and particularly the United States, may not be fully prepared to address all of Armenia’s challenges. He highlighted the deep, systemic ties between Armenia and Russia, suggesting significant maneuvering in Armenia’s actions.

Harutyunov also noted that while discussions with the West about economic cooperation are ongoing, historical economic ties with Russia are deep-rooted and difficult to change quickly. For Western integration programs to succeed, regional infrastructure must be unblocked, as per Azerbaijan’s demands, leaving current negotiations at an impasse.

Political scientist Styopa Safaryan has called on the United States to provide further explanations regarding U.S. State Department spokesperson Miller’s controversial statements about the “difficult choices and tough compromises” required in the peace negotiations. Harutyunov emphasized that these statements pose a challenge for the future of the negotiations and jeopardize the reputation of the U.S. as a mediator. He stressed the need for clarity about the specific choices Armenia is expected to face.

As Armenia navigates these complex political and security landscapes, Hovhannisyan sees hope in the emergence of a community of opposition public figures and assets dedicated to self-organization, namely “Tavush for the Homeland.” This movement aims to resist the disintegration of the state and hold the government accountable for the current situation, he argued. Movement leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan’s influence has the potential to unite various ideological groups under a common cause for the country’s recovery, he continued.

Hovhannisyan concluded by stressing the need for a clear vision to restore governance and correct the current situation. Without such a vision, he warns, Armenia risks being ravaged both from external pressures and internal dysfunction.

Meanwhile, residents of the village of Kirants in Tavush have reported the presence of Azerbaijani border guards near a newly-built school, just a few steps away from their homes. According to a local resident who spoke to ABC Media under the condition of anonymity, Azerbaijani forces are gradually advancing. This comes after Armenia reached an agreement to cede four border villages in the Tavush region to Azerbaijan as part of the border demarcation process.

“A wall was built after the demarcation. On one side is the Armenian Kirants, and on the other side is the part of Kirants now under Azerbaijani control. We see Azerbaijani border guards and sappers,” the resident stated.

Adding to the concerns, Karen Ghazaryan, a member of the Acharkut Council of Elders, posted on Facebook: “The enemy’s army is in the Kirants region; their voices can be heard from the Acharkut bypass road.”

These developments highlight the increasing tensions and proximity of Azerbaijani forces to civilian areas in Armenia, raising significant security concerns among the local population.