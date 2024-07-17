Armenian Youth Foundation’s 25th anniversary golf tournament raises nearly $25,000

FRANKLIN, Mass.—Under clear skies and perfect weather conditions, around 100 players took to the fairways of Franklin Country Club on Monday, June 24, 2024, for the Armenian Youth Foundation’s 25th anniversary golf tournament. This event, a key fundraiser for the Foundation, consistently builds the Foundation Capital Fund, enabling the distribution of more grants to initiatives that serve Armenian-American youth.

The day began with registration and lunch before players tackled the challenging and well-manicured golf course. The tournament featured thick rough and fast greens, making it a test for the entire field. Players participated in Long Drive and Closest to the Pin contests, and competed in three flights with this year’s winners being:

Bryan O’Loughlin – 70 at 1 Under Par, Gross Champion

Kirk Aharonian – 71 Net, Net Champion

Joe Slankas +1, Calloway Champion

After the tournament, participants enjoyed a hummus, yalanchi and lamb chop cocktail reception. They were then invited to a celebration banquet where Foundation chairman Stepan Kanarian delivered welcoming comments and expressed appreciation on behalf of the Board and golf committee. He highlighted the importance of each participant and tournament sponsor in ensuring the event’s profitability.

Kanarian introduced the Board members and golf committee members in attendance and made special presentations to two longtime golf committee members and hole sponsors of the tournament: James Altoonian and Bob Khederian. Both were recognized with 25-year Hole Sponsor awards for their instrumental roles in the financial success of the tournament over the last 25 years, and their strategic advice as golf committee members.

Kanarian also shared the history of the Foundation’s many grants, emphasizing how Camp Haiastan has received significant support over the organization’s 50-year history. Players enjoyed views of the camp from Franklin’s 14th hole on Uncas Pond, as the country club was built on camp land for four of the holes used during the day. He also introduced a special dinner guest, Richard “Dick” Garabedian, the 1968 camp director.

Participants tested their putting skills in a fundraising contest and had a chance at a $10,000 hole-in-one prize on the course’s fourth hole, sponsored by John Aftandilian and Concord Insurance. Unfortunately, no one claimed the prize.

Board members Hagop Antranigian and Haig Altoonian then led the auction portion of the evening, with lively bidding on a Camp Haiastan camper session, a foursome return to Franklin Country Club and special Red Sox tickets.

After dinner, two of the golf committee’s newest members, Nishan Ovian and Daron Marian, along with Armen Merian, awarded 35 raffle prizes before concluding the event.

The tournament generated close to $25,000, bolstering the Foundation’s capital resources and increasing grant capacity. This year’s event was deemed a success due to a larger turnout that included players from New England, Michigan, Florida, New York and New Jersey, and the support of over 50 hole, green and tee sponsors, along with special donor contributions of raffle and auction prizes.

About Armenian Youth Foundation, Inc.

The Foundation was incorporated in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on December 12, 1974, and since July 2, 1975, has been qualified by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501 (c) (3) organization allowing donations to be deductible as charitable contributions. The Foundation is a nonprofit corporation that accepts donations and generates income to build its Capital Fund. The Foundation’s Board of Directors considers grant requests that serve Armenian-American youth organizations or community programs that support the education of Armenian history, language, culture or include youth athletic and camping activities. The Foundation’s annual net income generates funds used for the grants approved by its Board.