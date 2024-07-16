RI Senator David Tikoian announces candidacy for re-election

Proud Armenian son Rhode Island State Senator David P. Tikoian has announced his bid for re-election, representing district 22, which encompasses Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln. This time, he is running unopposed.

“I am both humbled and honored by this,” Senator Tikoian told the Weekly. “That is not going to deter me from doing the work, going out, knocking on doors and meeting with my constituents and respectfully asking for their votes, so I can continue to represent them in district 22.”

During his time in office, the senator has consistently demonstrated his commitment to serving the interests of all of his constituents. His life of public service has included serving as a former Rhode Island state trooper, North Providence police chief and Smithfield Town Council member. In addition to being a state senator, Tikoian is the deputy general manager of Providence Water.

Armenian community members demonstrated their appreciation for Tikoian at a fundraiser held by the Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island (ANC-RI) in support of his campaign on June 25.

The event was held at The Jake at Ladder 133 in the heart of Providence’s Douglas Avenue neighborhood, where many of the first immigrants settled following the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

“A person of the highest character and ethics is the best way to describe Dave,” ANC-RI co-chair Steve Elmasian stated. “He has introduced the Armenian Genocide resolution at the Rhode Island State House for the past three years in the Senate and pledges to serve his constituents and the people of Rhode Island with integrity and honor as their state senator.”

The senator addressed the crowd, which included his beloved mother Ann and many relatives and friends, as well as non-Armenian supporters from his district. “This event is very special to me, to have this event hosted here on Douglas Avenue. Please know how proud I am to represent the Armenian community at the State House. I’m going to do the best I can each and every day to make Rhode Island a great place to work, raise your family, have a business and enjoy this great state,” he said.

Further illustrating his commitment to highlighting all that the state of Rhode Island has to offer, Senator Tikoian hosted 75 campers and staff from AYF Camp Haiastan at the R.I. State House on Thursday, July 10.

“As the grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors, it was a powerful and very moving experience to be with the great-grandchildren, and in some cases, great-great-grandchildren of survivors. Standing in the Senate chamber and looking out at all the kids, I was struck that the Genocide did not succeed,” Tikoian said. “Here are our children thriving. Our state motto is ‘hope,’ and they epitomize the hope of our people.”

The senator praised the questions the campers posed, gifting each of them with a Senator Tikoian pen, but he wanted to do a little more, so he asked if anyone had done research before coming to the State House. After responding that they had, Tikoian asked if anyone could tell him what district he represents. One camper raised both hands indicating two fingers on each hand for district 22. Senator Tikoian awarded the camper a brand new Armenian flag, as her fellow campers cheered. They all insisted on opening the flag to use in a picture with the senator on the steps of the State House.

Senator Tikoian’s dedication to the youth is also evidenced by a scholarship he established in January called the “Senator David P. Tikoian Community Leadership Scholarship.” The senator is donating a portion of his legislative salary back to the community through the scholarship.

A press release from the senator explained that the “annual $1,500 scholarship award will be given to graduating high school students within Rhode Island Senatorial District 22 who exhibit strong school-based or community-based leadership. Recipients of the award embody the characteristics of service to their community, dedication to improving the quality of life of those around them, and civic responsibility.”

The $1,500 is divided between three deserving seniors from the Smithfield, North Providence and Lincoln High Schools, with each student receiving $500. Each graduating senior must be enrolled in an accredited college or university and is selected by their school’s guidance department.

This year’s recipients are: Jacob Kambourian from Lincoln, Courtney Ayrassian from Smithfield and Shannon Fillmore from North Providence high schools.

“I make a concerted effort to lead by example and give back to a community that has provided so much for so many,” stated Tikoian. “Keeping that philosophy in mind, it has always been my intention to donate a portion of my legislative salary back to the community in a meaningful, impactful and perpetual manner. What better way to accomplish that goal than to create a scholarship to benefit the youth and future leaders of our community.”

During his first term as state senator, Tikoian served on several Senate committees, including Judiciary, Housing & Municipal Government; Environment & Agriculture; and Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight, along with an appointment to the Rhode Island Emergency Management Advisory Council. “Serving as the voice of the people in the Rhode Island General Assembly has been a profound privilege,” he stated in his official re-election candidacy announcement.

Some highlights from Senator Tikoian’s first term include legislation that permanently abolished the local car tax, education funding support, investment in infrastructure, small business support, public safety measures, animal welfare advocacy and community grants totaling $40,000 that benefited senior centers, youth athletics, recreation, schools, public safety and the food pantry in his district.

In announcing his candidacy for re-election, Senator Tikoian “pledges to persist as a devoted and tireless advocate for Senate District 22, legislating with honesty, integrity, humility and professionalism.”

“This is not self-service,” Tikoian told the Weekly, “it’s public service.”