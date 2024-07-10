Employment Opportunity: ANCA-WR Regional Advocacy Officer

The Regional Advocacy Officer will implement the advocacy goals and objectives of the organization throughout the 18 states (excluding California) within the jurisdiction of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR). The Regional Advocacy Officer will devise strategies to achieve grassroots advocacy goals; cultivate and maintain relations with the organization’s committees, chapters and community and coalition organizations; and implement the decisions of the ANCA-WR’s Board of Directors. This position will report directly to the ANCA-WR Executive Director and Government Affairs Director, and work closely with ANCA’s National Grassroots Director to ensure a coordinated execution of the organization’s strategic priorities.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience commensurate with the role;

At least one year of experience in effective advocacy, communication and/or coalition building;

Superior relationship management experience and the ability to communicate effectively on policy priorities and legislative efforts;

Strong presentation and persuasion skills and confidence when conversing with community members and coalition partners;

An interest in policy and politics with a solid understanding of the ANCA-WR’s work, mission and values;

Organized and effective communication skills, excellent stakeholder management skills, and a deep understanding of federal, state and local policy procedures;

The ideal candidate will have experience in the nonprofit sector, including experience in budgeting and program administration;

Commitment to the mission of the organization and a working knowledge of the needs of the communities it serves;

This is a traveling position. All applicants are required to have a valid driver’s license in good standing;

Lifting up to 25 pounds may be required infrequently.

Duties

Provide staff support to any and all ANCA-WR committees and chapters as assigned by the Executive Director;

Work with staff members to implement the Strategic Plans of the organization;

Maintain a shared and updated database of all contacts;

Provide weekly reports to the Executive Director and Government Affairs Director;

Help with the recruitment of interns and publicly promote the internship program by presenting at universities, ASA meetings, committee and chapter meetings and AYF Camp;

Manage at least one to three interns during each cycle (fall, spring and summer) of the ANCA-WR’s Internship Program;

Travel as needed to carry out the duties outlined in this job description.

Regional advocacy duties

Support the work of ANCA-WR committees and local chapters by providing them with guidance, tools, resources and assistance as needed to maximize their productivity and efficiency in accomplishing the advocacy goals of the ANCA-WR;

Foster and maintain continuous positive communication between the ANCA-WR and all of its committees and local chapters, as well as all sister and community organizations and structures in order to ensure maximum efficiency and coordination of efforts and activities;

Schedule, organize and hold regional meetings and conference calls with ANCA-WR local chapters and committee chairs on a consistent basis in order to ensure consistent communication of policies, methods, goals and coordination of activities, and ensure the timely implementation of those goals;

Establish and maintain strong relationships, cooperation and communication with community groups and organizations, public officials, elected officials, media and political and governmental entities;

Work with chapters to design advocacy, outreach and other program initiatives that can be implemented easily and effectively;

Actively participate in coalition building with prior approval from the Executive Director and/or the ANCA-WR Board;

In accordance with the strategic advocacy priorities of the organization, identify impactful grassroots leaders and organizations that share common interests and goals with the ANCA-WR;

Develop and maintain strong relationships with strategically identified coalition partners to advance the advocacy priorities of the ANCA-WR and local chapters in the 18 states (out of CA) within the organization’s jurisdiction;

Draft the regional advocacy and coalition building portions of ANCA-WR’s annual reports;

Secure grants for community development programs throughout the Western Region (out of CA) ;

Coordinate grassroots engagement with members, sponsors and partners;

Develop and maintain a comprehensive calendar to ensure monthly communication with the representatives of all ANCA-WR chapters;

Research and evaluate relevant community data, including through online or phone surveys;

Collaborate with local nonprofits and other relevant partners on appropriate strategies. Build strong, long-term working relationships;

Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications; the salary range is $55,000-$65,000.

Disclaimer: This job description is intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the people assigned to this position. It is not intended to include every job duty and responsibility specific to the position. The organization reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs, as necessary. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to info@ancawr.org.