Detroit gearing up for 90th AYF Olympics over Labor Day weekend

The Detroit “Kopernik” Tandourjian Chapter and the Detroit 2024 Steering Committee are counting down the days until the 90th AYF-YOARF Olympic Games taking place in the heart of Downtown Detroit over Labor Day weekend, August 29-September 2, 2024.

Overlooking the Detroit River and a “baseball throw” from Canada, the 2024 AYF Olympics will be hosted at GM’s Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center. While the “main” hotel is an attraction in itself, it is also walking distance from so much of what Detroit has to offer — food, music, culture and much more. Those who are new to Detroit can enjoy its many well-known attractions, such as the Motown Museum, Detroit Institute of Art and Henry Ford Museum, or its up-and-coming food scene. Detroit has it all, located right at your fingertips. Although both hotels have been filled for months, please continue to check the booking links to see if rooms open up.

That being said, the AYF Olympic Games could be located anywhere in the world and would still make its contribution to the beating heart that is the AYF-YOARF. For the 90th year, we will gather with smiles on our faces and await the arrival of our lifelong friends or greet new ones made during the summer at AYF Camp Haiastan. We will take over the city once again as we have so many times, “creating a new Armenia.”

As always, the athletic events will begin Friday morning with the AYF Olympics Open at the Lakes of Taylor Golf Course. The beautiful 18-hole golf course includes a bag drop, one-hour open range access, light breakfast and coffee, complimentary lunch, prizes and a two-hour open bar upon completion of the tournament. Tennis will kick off bright and early at the newly-renovated courts at the University of Detroit Mercy. With eight tennis courts and a 4,000 sq. ft. covered pavilion, the University of Detroit Mercy is the perfect location to watch our athletes rack up points as they fight for the first place trophy at the 2024 Senior Olympic Games. Swimming will take place at the Jack E. Kirksey Livonia Community Recreation Center, where chapters will dive into the fight for gold. The indoor eight-lane lap pool includes stands for spectators to cheer on our AYF chapters during the swim meet.

As always, Friday night will include both the “Alumni Night” and “AYF Dance” entertainment. The night will begin with our one and only local Nigosian Band, which will perform classic shoorch bars and songs we know and love. The presentation of the AYF Olympics King and Queen and Varadian Spirit Award will follow. The Yerakouyn Band will keep the night going with a mix of traditional and modern music enjoyed by all generations. Don’t miss our “Armenian style” mezze spread brought to you by our devoted local community members, ARS chapters, local donors and markets. Make yourself at home, as Detroit will always have room for fellow Armenians in town. For those ready to dance until the early hours of the morning, the AYF Hookups will end each night, featuring DJ Mikey and DJ Esso.

After a night full of dancing, we’ll make our way to Bicentennial Park in Livonia for the Olympics softball tournament and AYF picnic. With access to five pristine softball diamonds, volleyball courts to be enjoyed by spectators, a playground within walking distance for children and ample parking, it will be a family-friendly day to remember. Enjoy a delicious homemade Detroit community-style picnic, music and fun, as we watch our AYF chapters make their way around the bases and fight for the first place trophy.



As the athletic events and picnic wrap up, put on your dancing shoes for Saturday night’s headline entertainment, everyone’s favorite father and son duo, Nersik and Arabo Ispiryan. This will be their first time in the Midwest area, so don’t miss it! Those who attended the Olympics in 2023 know to anticipate a night full of grand entertainment and memories, whether it be dancing the traditional yarkhooshta dance or singing revolutionary music that embraces our fight as an Armenian people.

While Sunday always approaches with a bittersweet feeling, as we know the weekend is coming to an end, our premiere track and field meet will take place at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center. Featuring a beautiful and well-kept running track, full concession stand serving food and refreshments and large stands for all to enjoy, the track meet will be the highlight of the weekend. With whatever voices we have left, we will cheer on our athletes during their races and field events and smile ear-to-ear as we watch future AYFers cross the finish line in the traditional “kiddie-race.”

As always, every inch of the dance floor will be packed during the Sunday Night Olympic Grand Ball. Our traditional AYF Olympics All-Stars will take the stage, consisting of talented musicians from across the Eastern Region — John Berberian, Ara Dinkjian, Mal Barsamian, Michael Gostanian, Chris Vosbikian, Steve Vosbikian, Michael Kazarian and David Hoplamazian. We will gather to celebrate a weekend full of athletic achievement and 90 years of Olympic tradition.

To purchase your all-inclusive weekend Hye Pass and save over 30% on the price of entertainment tickets, please visit ayfolympics.org/hye-pass/. Visit www.ayfolympics.org for more information on the entertainment, athletics, hotel and more.

The AYF-YOARF Olympic Games are an essential foundation for what makes our organization so special. It provides us with the everlasting spirit and reminder that we will always be united as one. There is no challenge that can prevent our people from embracing our past, honoring and remembering our traditions and gathering as Armenians. The many facets of the Olympics play an important role in the success of the AYF-YOARF, as its fundraising efforts contribute to the endless possibilities our organization provides its youth.

Don’t forget that one of the AYF’s greatest fundraising efforts is the Olympics’ most popular souvenir, the AYF Olympics Ad Book — a place to highlight your family, business or organization and support our efforts toward the 90th AYF-YOARF Olympic Games.