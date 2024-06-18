“Bábo” author Astrid Kamalyan spreads joy through her picture books

I had the pleasure of speaking with author Astrid Kamalyan about her book Bábo, a picture book that pays tribute to Armenian culture.

Talar Keoseyan (T.K.): Please tell us a little about yourself.

Astrid Kamalyan (A.K.): I grew up in a big, happy Armenian family, where I’m the oldest of five siblings. I have been writing ever since I taught myself to read, but it wasn’t until my son was born that I started writing picture books. My writing comes from a place of happiness, warmth and an unwavering, unbreakable joy that a childhood spent in Armenia has planted in my heart. It is inspired by all the beautiful summers spent in Artsakh. This joy and beauty is what I want to share with my readers.

T.K.: How did you come up with the concept of the book?

A.K.: Bábo was inspired by childhood memories of washing rugs with my siblings and grandmother. I was cozied up on the couch on a particularly cold Chicago afternoon when these sunny memory-vignettes appeared in my mind. I knew instantly that I wanted to share that joy with young readers.

T.K.: How long did it take for your book to be published? Could you describe the experience?

A.K.: Bábo was a publishing dream come true in many ways. First, it’s through Bábo that I found my agent, Karen Grencik. Second, we sold the manuscript to a dream editor at Charlesbridge, Karen Boss, in what was a quick sale for the publishing industry. Third, my agent and editor both were very open-minded and kind in allowing me to suggest an illustrator — the amazingly talented, bright and beautiful Anait Semirdzhyan. I was a fan of Anait’s long before I had any publishing contracts. Her illustrations radiate light; her characters feel so alive. I love how Anait manages to show action while also showcasing so much detail, or tell so much just through facial expressions. I could go on and on about how much I admire Anait’s art, but the key in this story is that most everyone loved it too, my editor and art director included. And so they signed with Anait, and the collaboration made Bábo what it is today.

T.K.: What was your biggest challenge?

A.K.: Authenticity is key to me when it comes to representing Armenia and our precious culture. And while I grew up in Armenia, surrounded by gorgeous Artsakh rugs in our home, I still needed to do a lot of research to make sure I presented every detail correctly. The research process was fun, but the sense of responsibility for representing our culture to Armenian and non-Armenian kids alike was something I thought about a lot.

We don’t have many traditionally published picture books featuring Armenian characters, so whatever we create must be done with the utmost care. What helped was being back in Armenia while editing the manuscript post-acquisition. I was introduced to a wonderful expert on Armenian carpets, Diana Hovhannisyan, who advised us on both the textual references to the rugs and the illustrations. Did we get the color combinations right? Am I using the correct terms to describe the process? It was such a pleasure to learn all this from Diana! I also attended workshops on Armenian carpets, visited museums and had access to all the books I needed, so overall the most challenging part was also a treat.

T.K.: Your book is being received tremendously. One of our art teachers did a whole lesson on your book, and the students were very engaged. How has this experience made you feel?

A.K.: That is such an honor to hear! I think as creators we can never get used to the idea that something we create brings so much joy to people. It always makes us feel deeply grateful and humbled.

Bábo was released on September 19, 2023 — the day of the brutal attack that concluded the ethnic cleansing in Artsakh. This was the darkest day of my life, as it was for many Armenians. But Bábo managed to bring hope to people in that utter darkness. I kept receiving messages from teachers and parents. My friends would forward me reviews and feedback from strangers whom I never met, saying how much they needed that light, how it brought hope amid so much grief. When a crime against humanity is committed, a crime of unimaginable proportions, you feel infinitely small, and whatever you create is dwarfed by the distractions. But the words I kept hearing from people were a reminder that we must keep creating and telling our truth. It is a privilege and a responsibility at the same time.

T.K.: What is your advice for future authors?

A.K.: Sing your truth.

T.K.: Any other books in the works?

A.K.: I have many more, from board books to picture books and graphic novels. Traditional publishing is slow and things can sometimes take years, but I hope to announce some soon!

T.K.: Is there anything else you would like to add?

A.K.: I hope all the readers feel welcome in our Armenian home!