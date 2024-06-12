GenEd shares stories from the Teacher Fellowship Program

GenEd is busy preparing for the 2024 GenEd Teacher Fellowship Program in Armenia, happening from July 6-14 this summer. Ahead of the program, GenEd invites you to hear from our partners at The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) in Yerevan — Harutyun Marutyan, AGMI’s immediate past director, and Edita Gzoyan, its current director. Their video message is available here.

Now entering its third year, the GenEd Teacher Fellowship Program has 45 GenEd Teacher Fellows teaching in 29 states. Through their classroom teaching and leading teacher workshops, approximately 189,000 students have learned about the Armenian Genocide and its continuing effects today.

In addition to hearing from GenEd’s partners at AGMI, there are short interviews with the 2023 GenEd Teacher Fellows, also available on YouTube, videotaped at the conclusion of their training in Armenia last summer and just before embarking on Phase Two. During this phase, these teachers implemented new lessons in their classrooms and gave numerous workshops for fellow teachers in their states.

Following are just a few of these teachers’ motivations and experiences. Watch the videos online, all of which are around three minutes long.

2023 GenEd Teacher Fellow from Ohio, Misty Ebinger, explains how she will implement what she learned last summer in Armenia.

Massachusetts social studies teacher David Green’s motivation for applying to the GenEd Teacher Fellowship Program was rooted in the fact that it was years after taking a trip to eastern Turkey that he learned that it was the indigenous land of Armenians, and the GenEd trip to Armenia brought even more revelations about ongoing genocide.

South Carolina teacher, Kristi Ugland, discusses her experience during the 2023 GenEd Teacher Fellowship Program in Armenia. She has been implementing much of her new expertise in her classroom and sharing it with other teachers during this 2023-24 school year.

Mike Xiarhos, a teacher in Rhode Island, shares how his experience as a GenEd Teacher Fellow in Armenia exposed him to the current repercussions of the Armenian Genocide on today’s Armenia and Armenians. His expertise teaching about technology has also resulted in new lessons on the dangers of AI and genocide denial.

Stay tuned for more about this year’s GenEd Teacher Fellowship Program.