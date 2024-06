Hourie Torikian, born on November 30, 1955 in Beirut, Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, following a long illness.

A beloved sister, cousin and niece, she is survived by her sister Kohar and Peter Karageozian and son Hrair (Montreal); brother Zaven and Hasmig Torikian and sons Aren and Varant (Boston); aunt Zvart Margossian (Beirut); cousins Vanig Torikian and Teresa Morrissey, Zepur and Hagop Alexanian and children, Arsen and Sossi Margossian and children, Kevork and Garine Margossian and children; and niece Nanor and Khachik Khacherian and children (Montreal).

Funeral service details will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Hourie Torikian to Hamazkayin M. & H. Arslanian Djemaran.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern USA Central Committee, the entire Hairenik Association and the Armenian Weekly staff extend sincere condolences to Hairenik Weekly editor Zaven Torikian, his family and to all Torikian, Margossian, Karageozian, Kutukjian, Palanjian, Morrissey, Melikian and Ayvazian families, relatives and friends.