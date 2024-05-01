Mirzoyan says Azerbaijan unwilling to recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity

YEREVAN—Following the launch of the widely criticized border delimitation and demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on Tuesday, April 30, Ararat Mirzoyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, sat down for an interview with Al-Jazeera, shedding light on the administration’s diplomatic viewpoints.

Mirzoyan hinted at Armenia’s diminishing confidence in the efficacy of mechanisms within the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), suggesting skepticism about its ability to safeguard member states’ collective security interests. Within the context of Armenian-Russian relations, Mirzoyan said they are in dialogue over “some issues and some questions.” His comments point to lingering tensions and strained diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Mirzoyan’s willingness to engage in regional connectivity initiatives, particularly with Azerbaijan and Turkey, raised eyebrows, with critics interpreting such overtures as potentially compromising Armenia’s national interests and sovereignty.

While advocating for peaceful conflict resolution, Mirzoyan’s references to historical grievances and displacement of Armenians evoked somber reminders of past traumas and a lingering sense of vulnerability and insecurity. Mirzoyan’s interview paints a picture of Armenia navigating diplomatic waters fraught with challenges and uncertainties, raising concerns about the nation’s geopolitical positioning and diplomatic efficacy.

​​Mirzoyan highlighted persistent challenges in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Despite past affirmations that the nations will recognize each other’s territorial integrity, Mirzoyan said that Azerbaijan is still reluctant to incorporate the Alma-Ata Declaration into the proposed peace treaty, a critical document for solidifying bilateral relations.

Mirzoyan’s interview coincides with the decision of the “Civil Contract” majority in the National Assembly to reject the proposal put forward by the opposition “Hayastan” faction for a parliamentary debate regarding the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, with 27 MPs voting in favor and 51 against.

Artur Khachatryan, a deputy representing the “Hayastan” faction, passionately presented the project during a plenary session. While the opposition expressed support for demarcation, it insisted that it must adhere to the actual borders established since 1993.

Khachatryan also referenced the agreement reached on April 19 by the border demarcation commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The commissions agreed that Armenia would cede four border regions in the Tavush province to Azerbaijan, without any land concessions from Azerbaijan to Armenia. The opposition contends that demarcation should be guided by international norms, citing the U.N. Charter, the Vienna Convention and the Helsinki Final Act. They advocate for utilizing a demarcation document developed by the OSCE Secretariat as a framework.

Maria Karapetyan, an MP from the “Civil Agreement” faction and a correspondent on the matter, said that adopting the border as of September 24, 1993, as the basis for demarcation would effectively relinquish Armenia’s state border, reverting to a framework centered on military action.

On April 29, PM Pashinyan convened with residents of the Kirants village in Tavush at the RA government building. Residents of border villages Kirants, Baghanis and Voskepar have been protesting the government’s decision to cede adjacent territories, asserting that it would expose them to attacks by Azerbaijan. The meeting unfolded amidst a somber atmosphere and failed to assuage the concerns of the attendees. According to the “Tavush for the Homeland” civil movement, crucial inquiries remained unanswered, underscoring a lack of clarity and a political strategy by the government to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, safeguarding their lives, property and rights.

In an interview with the Armenian Weekly, MP Garnik Danielyan of the “Hayastan” faction shared insights regarding the meeting. Six villagers and the village’s administrative head convened with Pashinyan, who addressed the looming concerns surrounding the village’s fate.

According to Danielyan, Pashinyan’s remarks during the meeting indicated a stark reality: the potential division of the village, with a significant portion falling under Azerbaijani control. A proposed road would traverse through essential community institutions, including a newly constructed school and a revered church.

While the villagers sought reassurances regarding their safety and livelihoods post-transfer, Pashinyan’s response fell short of expectations. He suggested erecting a wall to deter Azerbaijani encroachment, which was deemed impractical and failed to address the villagers’ fears.

MP Danielyan echoed the villagers’ dismay, who he said possess over 50 cadastre documents validating their rightful ownership of homes and lands. He said that there are no historical border delineations through the village, in contrast to Azerbaijani territorial claims.

“Pashinyan issued veiled threats of utilizing force to quell dissent among villagers, akin to the heavy-handed tactics employed by the red and black beret units,” Danielyan said. Such coercive measures, aimed at stifling peaceful protest, raise concerns about the government’s commitment to democratic principles, which have been scrutinized by Freedom House.

MP Danielyan shed light on the ongoing support rallying around Kirants. “Protests are emerging in different corners of Armenia, as individuals and various organizations are converging to express solidarity with the movement,” said Danielyan. He emphasized the growing momentum of the resistance movement, asserting that the collective efforts of the Armenian populace will prevail against external pressures.

Danielyan said that the ramifications of the border delimitation process extend beyond the confines of a single village. He warned against the perilous consequences of PM Pashinyan’s concessions, citing the imminent threat posed by Azerbaijan’s militarized border guards.

Highlighting the disparity in military preparedness between Armenian and Azerbaijani border forces, Danielyan lamented the lack of adequate defenses to safeguard strategic heights and border villages. He cautioned against complacency, asserting that no corner of Armenia remains immune to the encroaching threat.

In a call to action, Danielyan urged widespread participation in protest activities. Drawing parallels to historic battles, he invoked the spirit of Sardarabad, rallying Armenians worldwide to unite in defense of their homeland.

Condemning Pashinyan’s approach as reminiscent of past failures in Artsakh, Danielyan denounced the absence of security guarantees amid territorial concessions. He urged a collective stance against the government’s unilateral actions, stressing the imperative of halting the current, detrimental trajectory.

A video circulating online depicts distraught Tavush residents leaving the April 29 meeting with PM Pashinyan. In response, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Diocese of Tavush, issued a statement expressing solidarity with the affected residents and demanding accountability from the government. “Those who have valiantly defended the border for years have been rendered powerless,” Archbishop Galstanyan said.

In a stern message to the authorities, Archbishop Galstanyan said that they will be held accountable for their actions. Calling for transparency and justice, he pledged unwavering support for the affected residents upon their return from the meeting. He extended gratitude to all those who have joined the movement for Tavush, stressing the importance of continued advocacy in the face of adversity.

“Tavush for the Motherland” also issued a scathing statement, condemning the government’s inability to guarantee the safety of residents in the demarcated territory of the “Armenian part.” The statement lamented the government’s failure to provide essential security assurances to Kirants village and other affected communities in the Tavush region, and by extension, across other demarcated regions.

Highlighting concerns over creeping Azerbaijani ambitions, the statement emphasized the detrimental impact of the government’s concessions in favor of Azerbaijan, warning of potential ramifications in the Syunik, Ararat and Gegharkunik border provinces. It criticized the government for squandering Armenia’s military, political and diplomatic resources, alleging incompetence and dissemination of false information to justify its actions at the expense of national interests.

The statement said that the government has lost its credibility through its failure to fulfill constitutional and moral obligations to protect citizens. Asserting the illegality of the demarcation process and its contravention of Armenia’s constitution and laws, the movement called for its immediate cessation.