Tehran Armenian Community holds Parliamentary Assembly Elections

TEHRAN, Iran—The Armenian community of Tehran held its 17th Parliamentary Assembly of the Armenian Diocese elections on June 16, where 42 deputies were elected from the city’s five centers, as declared by the official results—5,654 citizens participated in the elections, with 5,619 verified votes (39 unverified ballots). Two main blocks participated in the election with their slate of candidates: the “Stable Community” block from the established community and church leadership, and the “Unity Alliance” block, featuring candidates close in ideology to those in power in Armenia and other fringe elements in the community, including the remnants of Soviet ideologies and other anti-establishment elements. The Armenian government has announced plans to participate in Diasporan community affairs and to establish information-gathering networks within different Diasporan communities.

The following list includes the candidates and their votes with the winners highlighted in bold (*denotes Stable Community block candidate, ** denotes Unity Alliance block candidate, and *** denotes an independent candidate).

Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church (Central district)

Sourik Abnousian – 1,035 * Garin Ayvazian – 861 * Maro Ayvazian – 369 ** Loretta Avedissian – 495 ** Ani Asadour Markosian – 364 ** Artin Babaiants – 406 ** Edmond Bejanian – 423 ** Vahe Gerasimian – 883 * Greta Dilanian – 325 ** Meghedi Yeghnazar – 1,011 * Arthur Tarverdian – 906 * Razmik Khodabakhshian – 983 * Dr. Sevak Hatamian – 975 * Ronald Hakhverdian – 415 ** Marina Ghahraman Gardabad – 908 * Edwin Mirzaian – 976 * Vahe Minas Mirzabegian – 1,045 * Ani Melkon – 896 * Sophie Ghazarbegian – 997 * Roubik Sarkissian – 885 * Hamlet Sahakian – 391 ** Karmen Sarkissian – 352 ** Claris Sarkissian – 383 ** Henrik Der Ghougasian – 563 ** Sevan Der Ghougasian – 484 **

Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church (Zeytoun district)

Nareg Abrahamian – 277 ** Sako Azizian – 541 * Alice Asadourian – 290 ** Arbi Bonyadian – 647 * Silva Gergorian – 825 *** Artuyt Zohrabian – 759 * Nadia Eyvazi – 643 * Arlet Tatevos Iskandarian – 648 *** Armond Isaghoulian – 612 *** Vahe Khachatourian – 691 *** Arsine Khachatourian – 694 *** Gevik Khodaverdian – 568 *** Valod Hakhinian – 802 *** Serjhik Mahmoudi – 278 ** Edward Minas Masihi – 724 * Hagop Mgrdichian – 359 ** Sipan Mgrdoumian – 335 ** Catherine Nazarian – 661 *** Artin Shahbazian – 682 *** Camen Chaharmahali – 671 * Adrine Ratevos Davoud – 599 * Patrice Simonian – 296 ** Pyunik Simonian – 271 ** Andranik Simonian – 473 ** Serjhik Simonian – 360 ** Ashot Sinani – 822 *** Joseph Sukiassian – 698 * Alfred Keshishian – 742 * Serojh Ohanian – 860 *

Holy Translators Armenian Apostolic Church (Sassoun district)

Norayr Aboulian – 810 * Carmen Azarian Namagerdi – 586 ** Arpi Allahverdi – 868 * Janess Avedian – 595 ** Alice Dilanchian – 526 ** Verjhig Tahmassian – 740 ** Masis Khachatourian – 631 ** Manavaz Khachatourian – 760 * Abnous (Hovannes) Garabidi – 725 * Vachik Ghazarian – 671 * Norik Gharabegi – 832 * Roubina Margosian – 720 * Arin Mirzaian – 733 * Ara Mgrdichian – 816 * Haik Melkonian – 811 * Valentine Harouti – 543 ** Mayreni Hovasapian – 547 ** Alenoush Hovsepian – 786 * Aram Nahabedian – 792 * Catherine Nayeb Najjar – 551 ** Roubik Sadar Masihi – 877 ** Lilit Sardar Masihi – 703 ** Yura Sinani – 593 ** Ararat Sinani – 670 ** Masis Fallah – 745 *

Saint Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church (Sardarabad district)

Edward Aprahamian – 146 * Aram Novshadian – 160 * Mardiros Ohanjanian – 50 **

Holy Mother of God Armenian Apostolic Church

Aragats Simonian – 54 * Mkhitar Vardin – 26 **

The “Unity Alliance” block suffered a substantial defeat in the elections, capturing just two of the available 42 seats, following years of efforts in the community, with a similar message to that used in Armenia in recent years. These efforts have reportedly included proposals to change Armenian textbooks in Iran and marginalization of the role of the church in the community.

Conversely, the “Stable Community” block, supported by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), received 82-percent of the votes, placing 35 deputies in the Assembly of Deputies. The Assembly will also include five independent deputies.

The Armenian community thus rejected the divisive and defeatist agenda of Armenia’s ruling party and fringe elements in the Iranian Armenian community.