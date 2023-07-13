Tehran Armenian Community holds Parliamentary Assembly Elections

The Armenian community of Tehran stands united against divisive efforts in the Armenian diocese parliamentary assembly elections

17th Parliamentary Assembly of the Armenian Diocese elections, Tehran, June 16, 2023 (Photo: Adis Shant, Alik photographer)

TEHRAN, Iran—The Armenian community of Tehran held its 17th Parliamentary Assembly of the Armenian Diocese elections on June 16, where 42 deputies were elected from the city’s five centers, as declared by the official results—5,654 citizens participated in the elections, with 5,619 verified votes (39 unverified ballots). Two main blocks participated in the election with their slate of candidates: the “Stable Community” block from the established community and church leadership, and the “Unity Alliance” block, featuring candidates close in ideology to those in power in Armenia and other fringe elements in the community, including the remnants of Soviet ideologies and other anti-establishment elements. The Armenian government has announced plans to participate in Diasporan community affairs and to establish information-gathering networks within different Diasporan communities.  

The following list includes the candidates and their votes with the winners highlighted in bold (*denotes Stable Community block candidate, ** denotes Unity Alliance block candidate, and *** denotes an independent candidate).

Saint Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church (Central district)

  1. Sourik Abnousian – 1,035 *
  2. Garin Ayvazian 861 *
  3. Maro Ayvazian – 369 **
  4. Loretta Avedissian 495 **
  5. Ani Asadour Markosian 364 **
  6. Artin Babaiants 406 **
  7. Edmond Bejanian 423 **
  8. Vahe Gerasimian 883 *
  9. Greta Dilanian 325 **
  10. Meghedi Yeghnazar 1,011 *
  11. Arthur Tarverdian 906 *
  12. Razmik Khodabakhshian 983 *
  13. Dr. Sevak Hatamian 975 *
  14. Ronald Hakhverdian 415 **
  15. Marina Ghahraman Gardabad 908 *
  16. Edwin Mirzaian 976 *
  17. Vahe Minas Mirzabegian 1,045 *
  18. Ani Melkon 896 *
  19. Sophie Ghazarbegian 997 *
  20. Roubik Sarkissian 885 *
  21. Hamlet Sahakian 391 **
  22. Karmen Sarkissian 352 **
  23. Claris Sarkissian 383 **
  24. Henrik Der Ghougasian 563 **
  25. Sevan Der Ghougasian 484 **

Saint Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church (Zeytoun district)

  1. Nareg Abrahamian 277 **
  2. Sako Azizian 541 *
  3. Alice Asadourian 290 **
  4. Arbi Bonyadian 647 *
  5. Silva Gergorian 825 ***
  6. Artuyt Zohrabian 759 *
  7. Nadia Eyvazi 643 *
  8. Arlet Tatevos Iskandarian 648 ***
  9. Armond Isaghoulian 612 ***
  10. Vahe Khachatourian 691 ***
  11. Arsine Khachatourian 694 ***
  12. Gevik Khodaverdian 568 ***
  13. Valod Hakhinian 802 ***
  14. Serjhik Mahmoudi 278 **
  15. Edward Minas Masihi 724 *
  16. Hagop Mgrdichian 359 **
  17. Sipan Mgrdoumian 335 **
  18. Catherine Nazarian 661 ***
  19. Artin Shahbazian 682 ***
  20. Camen Chaharmahali 671 *
  21. Adrine Ratevos Davoud 599 *
  22. Patrice Simonian 296 **
  23. Pyunik Simonian 271 **
  24. Andranik Simonian 473 **
  25. Serjhik Simonian 360 **
  26. Ashot Sinani 822 ***
  27. Joseph Sukiassian 698 *
  28. Alfred Keshishian 742 *
  29. Serojh Ohanian 860 *

Holy Translators Armenian Apostolic Church (Sassoun district)

  1. Norayr Aboulian 810 *
  2. Carmen Azarian Namagerdi 586 **
  3. Arpi Allahverdi 868 *
  4. Janess Avedian 595 **
  5. Alice Dilanchian 526 **
  6. Verjhig Tahmassian 740 **
  7. Masis Khachatourian 631 **
  8. Manavaz Khachatourian 760 *
  9. Abnous (Hovannes) Garabidi 725 *
  10. Vachik Ghazarian 671 *
  11. Norik Gharabegi 832 *
  12. Roubina Margosian 720 *
  13. Arin Mirzaian 733 *
  14. Ara Mgrdichian 816 *
  15. Haik Melkonian 811 *
  16. Valentine Harouti 543 **
  17. Mayreni Hovasapian 547 **
  18. Alenoush Hovsepian 786 *
  19. Aram Nahabedian 792 *
  20. Catherine Nayeb Najjar 551 **
  21. Roubik Sadar Masihi 877 **
  22. Lilit Sardar Masihi 703 **
  23. Yura Sinani 593 **
  24. Ararat Sinani 670 **
  25. Masis Fallah 745 *

Saint Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church (Sardarabad district)

  1. Edward Aprahamian 146 *
  2. Aram Novshadian 160 *
  3. Mardiros Ohanjanian 50 **

Holy Mother of God Armenian Apostolic Church

  1. Aragats Simonian 54 *
  2. Mkhitar Vardin 26 **

The “Unity Alliance” block suffered a substantial defeat in the elections, capturing just two of the available 42 seats, following years of efforts in the community, with a similar message to that used in Armenia in recent years. These efforts have reportedly included proposals to change Armenian textbooks in Iran and marginalization of the role of the church in the community.

Conversely, the “Stable Community” block, supported by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), received 82-percent of the votes, placing 35 deputies in the Assembly of Deputies. The Assembly will also include five independent deputies. 

The Armenian community thus rejected the divisive and defeatist agenda of Armenia’s ruling party and fringe elements in the Iranian Armenian community.

