Children of the Diaspora – Fruits of a Tree

By Edna Antonian, Ph.D.



Over the past 108 years, the Armenian diaspora has grown to an estimated eight million people who identify themselves as having Armenian heritage. Some of us have immigrated to foreign lands for safety following the Genocide or ethnic cleansing or for economic reasons. We have lived in and contributed to these countries for three or four generations. Wherever we have landed, we have not forgotten our roots: we have built churches, schools and communities, from India to Australia and everywhere in between, and we have thrived in peace. However, the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh are our Motherland and remain vulnerable to aggressive neighbors. Although Armenian culture can be traced back to circa 1000 BC, the country of Armenia is a small nation with a five-year-old democracy. Geopolitics have also been complicated. Our people have been ruled and pulled apart by other nations for centuries.

While the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh struggle to grow and survive, regrettably they are not well-known globally. Our news does not get worldwide attention, and we have had to survive on our own. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war of 2020 mobilized the children of the diaspora around the globe, with tangible engagement on social media, YouTube videos of “Armenian Life,” public forums and news webinars, increased book publications by Armenian authors, and production of award-winning documentaries and movies, all within the past three years.



We have not forgotten our roots. In the diaspora, we have formed organizations that help with fundraising such as the Armenia Fund, Veterans of Armenia, The Fund for Armenian Relief, AGBU, the Armenian Relief Society and Armenian Eyecare Project, to name a few. Many of us have visited our Homeland multiple times, helping the economy with tourism. Some experts have contributed by economic and healthcare consultations and business startups, yet there is more to be done. Our knowledge, expertise and skills are as valuable to the Armenians in the Homeland as is our financial assistance.

The children of the diaspora are an outcome of Western education, languages, work experience and ethics. Engaging our human capital and resources into development strategies of our homeland is overdue and should be welcomed by the Armenian government. Virtual learning by partnering with the children of diaspora, either individually or formally organized, can become an important tool.

Recently, I have been teaching high school students who attend the Go Center for Languages & Skills in Goris, in Syunik Province. Our classes are via Zoom. The center has been developed by Gayane Ohanyan and supported by international board members. The students and I communicate in English, learning conversational skills along with concepts in critical thinking and entrepreneurial ideas. These students are eager to learn, and their enthusiasm is contagious.

The work of Gassia Apkarian is an excellent example of how valuable our human capital can be. Judge Apkarian, of the Superior Court of Orange County in California, is the founder of an organization called the Center for Truth and Justice (CFTJ), established in 2020 in response to the Artsakh war. CFTJ is composed of a group of lawyers trained in the US working with Armenian law students and young lawyers in Artsakh and Armenia. One of the main purposes of this organization is to preserve and record evidence of genocide and war crimes from the recent war. According to the Center’s website, “CFTJ serves as a valuable resource to academic and legal practitioners who seek to use the gathered evidence for purposes of education and/or legal action.”

Another example of a positive impact by the diaspora is the tremendous contributions and sacrifice made by Armine and Len Wicks. They relocated from New Zealand to Areni village in the Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia and built an eco-friendly, self-sufficient, modern lodge with a helipad and a butterfly garden for tourism. This has been the culmination of their charity program, Adopt-a-Village. By doing so, they have created jobs in the hospitality, agriculture and construction sectors for the local community, while bringing in their skills, funding and knowledge.

A new pioneering project has been funded by Caritas Austria for The Emily Aregak Centre in Gyumri in the province of Shirak. A center providing education, life skills and therapy to children and youth with disabilities has been built on over 10 acres of property. An affiliated business, Aregak Bakery & Café in downtown Gyumri, employs adults with disabilities to work in the community. The development officer and spokesperson is Sarah Stites, an Armenian diasporan who relocated from the Washington DC/Maryland area.

Finally, a valuable service is provided by Sonya and Peter Mitchell, diasporans from Australia, who travel throughout Armenia and film educational YouTube videos about Armenian life, mostly in the villages, giving Armenia international visibility.

It is important to address the shortage of teachers in physical sciences, engineering, public health, economics and international law in Armenia. Why not tap into the resources of Armenian human capital abroad? The educated children of the diaspora can contribute by teaching and connecting with universities, colleges and schools virtually. Our efforts should not be focused only on Yerevan’s educational institutions but also on the remote villages which are in dire need of attention and repopulation.

We are the children of the diaspora. Our expertise can offer invaluable benefits to the development of Armenia and Artsakh.