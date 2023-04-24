AYF Camp Haiastan announces volunteer work parties

FRANKLIN, Mass. AYF Camp Haiastan, which is gearing up for another exciting season, has announced its volunteer work party days.

The camp needs as many volunteers as possible to help with a variety of tasks, from cleaning and organizing cabins and buildings, to raking and planting the gardens and painting and repairing equipment.

Work parties will be held on the following Saturdays: April 29th, May 13th and June 3rd. The day will start at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. 

In addition to helping prepare the camp for the summer season, volunteering at Camp Haiastan is a great way to connect with the Armenian community and make new friends. Many volunteers return year after year, forming lasting bonds with fellow volunteers and campers alike.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to fill out an online form or email office@camphaiastan.org with any questions.

Located in Franklin, Massachusetts, AYF Camp Haiastan, was founded in 1951 and is the oldest Armenian camp in the United States. The Camp prides itself on providing a healthy and safe experience to Armenian-American youth to help them foster their Armenian identity and establish lifelong friendships.
