In Memory of Edmond Y. Azadian

Following a brief illness, Edmond Y. Azadian passed away on March 25, 2023.

Born in Beirut in 1935, Azadian was a leader in the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party.

Azadian authored dozens of volumes and served as senior editorial columnist for the Armenian Mirror-Spectator, an association of more than four decades. He also was a member of the Union of Writers of Armenia and the Republic of Armenia’s Academy of Sciences, as well as an advisor to the Alex and Marie Manoogian Museum in Detroit, Michigan.

The Armenian Weekly Editorial Board and staff express sincere condolences to Mr. Azadian’s family and friends, as well as his colleagues at the Armenian Mirror-Spectator.