The International Armenian Literary Alliance turns two

March 21, 2023 marks the second anniversary of the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA).

Since its launch in 2021, IALA has provided professional and creative guidance to 15 emerging writers through its annual Mentorship Program; given seven high school poets a chance to publish their work on an international stage through its Young Armenian Poets Awards; hosted more than 15 readings and discussions with Armenian authors and publishers, such as Literary Lights, its most recent collaboration with NAASR and the Zohrab Center; awarded two annual $2,500 grants for new works of creative writing and translations; and helped dozens of authors market their publications who have gone on to win awards, and advocate for Armenian literature and culture in a variety of media and across continents.

Help IALA lift up the next generation of Armenian writers and facilitate a resurgence of Armenian literature by donating to their second anniversary fundraiser.

If you aren’t a member and wish to become one, IALA offers a wide range of member-only benefits to writers.