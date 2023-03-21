The International Armenian Literary Alliance turns two

March 21, 2023 International Armenian Literary Alliance Literary Corner 0

March 21, 2023 marks the second anniversary of the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA).

Since its launch in 2021, IALA has provided professional and creative guidance to 15 emerging writers through its annual Mentorship Program; given seven high school poets a chance to publish their work on an international stage through its Young Armenian Poets Awards; hosted more than 15 readings and discussions with Armenian authors and publishers, such as Literary Lights, its most recent collaboration with NAASR and the Zohrab Center; awarded two annual $2,500 grants for new works of creative writing and translations; and helped dozens of authors market their publications who have gone on to win awards, and advocate for Armenian literature and culture in a variety of media and across continents.

Help IALA lift up the next generation of Armenian writers and facilitate a resurgence of Armenian literature by donating to their second anniversary fundraiser.

If you aren’t a member and wish to become one, IALA offers a wide range of member-only benefits to writers.

International Armenian Literary Alliance

International Armenian Literary Alliance

The International Armenian Literary Alliance is a nonprofit organization launched in 2021 that supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language. A network of Armenian writers and their champions, IALA gives Armenian writers a voice in the literary world through creative, professional, and scholarly advocacy.
International Armenian Literary Alliance

@armliterary

IALA supports and celebrates writers by fostering the development and distribution of Armenian literature in the English language.
RT @ArmenianWeekly: ANNOUNCEMENT: Join us in congratulating our friends at @armliterary on their 2nd anniversary. https://t.co/crwF10YC4G - 6 hours ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*