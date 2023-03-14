AYF Camp Haiastan travels to Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. — AYF Camp Haiastan visited Detroit on Sunday and hosted an informational meeting at the gymnasium of the Armenian Community Center.



AYF Camp Haiastan, the first Armenian camp in the United States, has been serving Armenian youth for over 70 years as the premier Armenian camping experience.

Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian and Board of Directors member Shant Saroukhanian addressed over 80 members of the Detroit community. The gymnasium was filled with former and future staff, campers, parents, AYF Senior membership and longtime supporters of the camp.

Charchaflian and Saroukhanian described Camp Haiastan’s indelible impact on the personal growth, independence and identity of Armenian youth. The magic of Camp Haiastan was felt throughout the gym, especially when community members watched the camp promotional video. The children participated in a camp favorite game of knockout, while the parents attended a Q & A session led by Charchaflian.

AYF Camp Haiastan will be announcing more community visits around the region ahead of the summer season.