ARS of Eastern USA announces scholarship opportunities

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program.

Hundreds of students have been awarded ARS scholarships because of their ambition, hard work and service to their community. This year, the ARS of Eastern USA plans on awarding more students in order to alleviate the financial burden and create a cycle of success. More importantly, the ARS of Eastern USA is making an investment in the future of our community and nation.

Applicants must be of Armenian descent and must have completed at least one college semester at an accredited institution in the United States in order to be eligible. For complete details about the application process and to access the application form, visit www.arseastusa.org.

Scholarship grants are awarded based on a combination of financial need, merit and involvement in the Armenian community. All three areas should be addressed in the application. Each application is valid for only one year, but students who have received a grant may apply for a second one. Applications are not automatically renewed, and an individual may only be granted a maximum of two scholarships.



Scholarship application materials should be directed to Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA, Inc., 80 Bigelow Ave, Suite 200, Watertown, MA 02472.

Deadline for applications is April 1, 2023.