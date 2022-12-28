In Memory of Helen Hajian

Helen (Altoonian) Hajian of Waltham died on December 21, 2022. She was 87 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Hajian. Devoted mother of Carol S. Hajian; Diana A. Aliberti and her husband Mark; and Gloria L. DiStefano and her husband Joseph. Loving grandmother of Gabriella, John, Michael and Dante. Sister of Danny Markarian and the late Mark Markarian.

Funeral services will be held at First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont on Thursday, December 29 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

Visiting hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday, December 28 from 4 – 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont 02478. Cemetery services are private.