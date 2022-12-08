In Memory of Eghisa Hagopian

Eghisa (Kelian) Hagopian of Watertown died peacefully in her home on December 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Sahag Hagopian. Devoted mother of Vartouhie (Hagopian) Dagg and her husband Christopher of Ashland and Antranig Hagopian and his wife Peggy of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Christopher, Hannah, Michael, Collin, Joseph, Nora and Robbie. Predeceased by her brother Movses Kelian and his wife Satenik. Survived by many relatives, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Eghisa was born on October 7, 1928 to the late Garabed and Ohanna (Boymoushakian) Kelian in Kessab, Syria. Eghisa and Sahag were married in Beirut, Lebanon in 1961 and went on to have two beautiful children.

Eghisa and Sahag moved with their children to the United States in 1969. They were lifelong residents of Watertown, Massachusetts. She made many friends throughout the years in her work as a seamstress and assembly worker, as well as through the Armenian community. She was an avid cook and baker, and her recipes cannot be replicated. Her delicious Armenian food and hospitality will be missed by all. You never left her house without a full stomach and a Tupperware full of leftovers.

After retiring, Eghisa cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She devoted her life to her family and faith. Eghisa was beloved by all who knew her as friendly, helpful, kind and generous. She will be dearly missed by all her friends she made living at the Warren Street Senior Apartments for the past 10 years.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Monday, December 12 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church on Monday morning from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., immediately prior to the funeral service. Interment to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church.