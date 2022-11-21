Building a Nation at the Forefront of COAF’s 19th Annual NYC Gala

NEW YORK — After two years of virtual gatherings, the Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) signature gala will be held in-person once again in New York City this year. The 19th annual COAF Holiday Gala: Building a Nation will take place on Saturday, December 17 at Cipriani 25 Broadway. Funds raised will go toward the continuous advancement of COAF’s four pillar programs in villages across Armenia: education, health, child and family services and economic development. As the country faces challenging times, these programs are needed more than ever to inspire hope and contribute to a better quality of life in rural Armenia.

This year’s benefit will be hosted by KTTV FOX11’s Good Day LA anchor Araksya Karapetyan and COAF Senior Director of Development Haig Boyadjian. A special appearance will be made by Emmy and Tony-award-winning actress Andrea Martin who has emceed several of COAF’s galas in the past. The gala features a silent auction by celebrity auctioneer Gabriel Butu and musical performances by world-renowned violinist Ara Malikian, as well as talented youth and special guests from Armenia. Benefactors Peter and Marilyn Sarkesian will be honored with the COAF 2022 Humanitarian Award in recognition of their generous contributions to various initiatives.



The COAF gala is one of the most anticipated events in the Armenian Diaspora. It attracts guests from all around the world each year who celebrate COAF’s monumental work and offers a platform for individuals who lend their support to advance rural Armenia. Funds raised through the gala have enabled COAF to provide more than 107,000 beneficiaries in 60+ villages and their families with access to vital resources and services lacking in most rural communities, such as psychological and social services, child development programs, dental care, cancer screenings and more.



“The innocent youth living in villages across Armenia must be reassured that the Diaspora cares and is invested in securing opportunities that will allow these future generations of our homeland to prosper and thrive. Yes, these are uncertain and turbulent times in Armenia, which is why we must not give up and unite for our kids back home who are in search of light, love and hope needed to persevere,” states Boyadjian.

Supporters worldwide can tune in to watch the “Building a Nation” benefit on December 22 on USArmenia.

