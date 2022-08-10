ARS of Eastern USA to hold 101st Convention in North Carolina

For the first time ever, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA will hold its 101st Convention in North Carolina.

The newly-established ARS Nayiri chapter and its founding members are serving as convention hosts and eagerly await the arrival of delegates and guests to Charlotte.

“I would like to thank the North Carolina chapter members for their hospitality and help,” said ARS of Eastern USA Board chair Caroline Chamavonian. “Please join us to celebrate the new chapter at our 101st convention.”

All are invited to the banquet reception at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte SouthPark as the ARS of Eastern USA marks another year of humanitarian service. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Raffi.