Armenian Professional Network of Rhode Island hosts networking event

PROVIDENCE, RI—The Armenian Professional Network of Rhode Island, sponsored by the Armenian Cultural Association of Rhode Island, held a successful meet and greet networking event on Tuesday, June 21. This was the third networking event for the group, which took place at The Patio on Main in East Greenwich, RI, an Armenian-owned restaurant.

More than 50 Armenians from around the state, mostly young professionals, attended the networking event to learn about real estate. Attendees enthusiastically engaged in conversations revolving around career opportunities and enjoyed a friendly and social atmosphere while also expanding their professional network to connect with other Armenian professionals.

Guest speakers were industry specialists Lisa Ardente and Manoushag Violet Krikorian. Ardente highlighted the key points to focus on when purchasing a home, while Krikorian expanded on the mortgage lending process of the real estate industry. Both speakers are valued experts in the domain of real estate with careers spanning many decades. They both expressed their concerns about the current housing market and interest rates. They also shared their valuable knowledge and wisdom with an eager crowd who had many questions for our panelists.

Similar to the previous two events, this event was well-received by the participants. It achieved its purpose of providing valuable information to our community while also creating networking opportunities for many professionals.

The Armenian Professional Network of RI looks forward to hosting its next networking opportunity in Q3 and invites all area Armenians to join this engaging event.