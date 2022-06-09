In Memory of Azadouhi Kulegian

Azadouhi “Sally” Kulegian of Watertown passed away peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. She was 99 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Kourken “Jimmy” Kulegian. Devoted mother of Janet Graffeo and her husband Paul, Linda DiComandrea and her husband Robert and John Kulegian. Loving grandmother of Dean, Daniel and Nicole Graffeo, Robert and Melissa DiComandrea and Johnny and Michael Kulegian. Cherished great grandmother of Courtney, Stephanie, Derek, Ryan, Robbie and Thomas. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Sally’s love of family was her greatest joy especially during the holidays when everyone could be together. She was also an avid gardener; there wasn’t a flower or plant that she didn’t like.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Tuesday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m. Visiting hours will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church on Tuesday morning from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church or Armenian Relief Society, 80 Bigelow Ave, Watertown, MA 02472. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown.