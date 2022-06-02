How many Armenians are there in the world?
I have often heard or seen mentioned that there are 10 million Armenians worldwide. Recently, a few social media posts got me thinking about this figure and realistically who we can consider to be Armenian. To do so, I think it is easier to first state unequivocally those who cannot be practically considered Armenian.
The most obvious are those claiming to be Armenian but not Christian. Our nation has been defined as Christian almost from the beginning, and everyone knows Armenia was the first nation to declare Christianity as its national religion. Over the last 1,000 years of subjugation, if an Armenian converted from the Christian faith, then they were no longer considered Armenian. So, those who are Muslim, Jewish or do not believe in a God cannot possible be considered Armenian. We cannot be sure how many of these so-called non-Christian Armenians there are, but most likely they number in the millions.
But really this is not specific enough. The core of our nation has always been the Armenian Apostolic church. So, those who are Catholic, Protestant, Mormon or members of any of the many other Christian sects cannot be considered Armenian. Again, I am not sure how many such people there are, but I would guess over one million worldwide.
I think we must also consider those who were not born to two fully Armenian parents. While someone who has full Armenian parentage is clearly Armenian (assuming they meet the other criteria we have or will lay out), their non-Armenian spouse, no matter how sympathetic he or she might be to the Armenian people, clearly cannot be Armenian. After all, we are not in the business of assimilating others into our nation. Neither can the children from a mixed marriage be considered Armenian.
So now we have gotten to a core of those who can reasonably be considered Armenian – the full-blooded Armenian Apostolic. But is that enough? Isn’t more required than simply birth and religion? For example, if one does not speak pure Armenian (not corrupted by foreign words from Russian, Turkish, Persian, Arabic, etc.), can they really be considered Armenian? Even if they speak Armenian, what is the extent of their engagement in the Armenian community? Shouldn’t we expect an Armenian to participate in Armenian community life, and if they don’t, can they reasonably be considered Armenian? To be considered Armenian, you must fully embrace the language, food, culture and also contribute to the betterment of the Armenian people through the various community organizations. Again, those failing on any of these points must number in the millions.
Sometimes I sense Armenians treat their Armenianness as some sort of membership in an exclusive country club.
It seems to me that those who know nothing of our rich history or geography really cannot be considered Armenian. After all, aren’t these equally as important as language and culture?
The last criteria I would use to consider someone Armenian is that they should be living in Armenia. The so-called hyphenated Armenian is a fictitious construct to which we should not succumb.
At this point, I think we can acknowledge that really there are not even one million Armenians in the world. Based on the criteria above, I am not one of them, and I am sure by now you have gotten my point.
Sometimes I sense Armenians treat their Armenianness as some sort of membership in an exclusive country club. Such pride itself is not bad, but when this pride in Armenianness leads to exclusivity, then it becomes destructive.
This past weekend, I was fortunate to attend the 50th anniversary of the AYF Junior Seminar where over 300 of our ARMENIAN youth from all backgrounds were embracing their Armenianness. No one in this world has a right to tell them they do not measure up!
Thanks George, as a half-Armenian Roman Catholic who doesn’t speak Armenian, I appreciate your message!
If you were to apply for Armenian Citizenship, the Armenian government will require you prove that you are Armenian (all Armenians are entitled to citizenship). The question is
how to you do that.
Very interesting article. Well orchestrated. Thank you baron AghjaIAN.
YOU CAN HOP ON AN AIRPLANE TODAY TO YEREVAN AND START BEING “ARMENIAN” TOMORROW.
Brilliant! Since we were almost annihilated during WWI, it seems we should be thankful for EVERY person who identifies as ARMENIAN (with no further restrictions). The world has changed when everything you mentioned was “important” to our elders…. And I say thank goodness for these changes. Bravo for assimilation; however, it is my hope that future generations know where they came from!!!
Ապրիս Ճօրճ Ջան, շատ լավ ես գրել։
Maybe you don’t consider me Armenian, but I sure consider myself one. My mother was 100% Armenian, Victoria Tarvez Bozyan Gordon. My father was older when he married my mother so I knew very little of my Scottish ancestors. We lived with my Bozyan grandparents until after I graduated from college on me. He migrated to America in so consider them my only grandparents. My grandfather, Arakel Bozyan was the major male influence in my life. He came to NYC in 1881-2, and was learning a trade planning to return to Armenia when the first massacres occurred. He sent for members of his family and was one of the founders of an Armenian church in NYC. I have seen his name and the name of my grandmother’s brother in a bible in the foyer of that church. The rest of the story is too long to tell here, but he married, had my oldest uncle and my mother, then moved to Newport, RI, where his other three children were born and where I was raised. He became a well known and highly respected antique dealer
i think he was being sarcastic with his article because he says “based on the above criteria, i am not one”. the message being that we should not be so exclusive when it comes to who we consider to be armenian.